



Denmark has identified healthcare as a “natural and obvious area” to deepen its cooperation with India, underscoring the scope for joint efforts in meeting India’s growing healthcare requirements.





Danish Ambassador to India, Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, speaking at the FITT FORWARD 2025 Tech Showcase at IIT Delhi, highlighted that Denmark brings global expertise and world-class companies in healthcare that could significantly complement India’s pressing needs in this sector.





Stressing the strength of India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and the country’s ability to nurture startups and research-driven solutions, Kristensen said combining India’s scale with Denmark’s specialised capabilities can generate impactful innovations.





He particularly pointed to Denmark’s reputation for excellence in healthcare technologies and services that can be aligned with India’s expanding demand for advanced and accessible medical solutions.





The envoy further underlined that the bilateral partnership was not restricted to healthcare alone but extends to energy and sustainability sectors. As a recognised global leader in the green transition, Denmark’s long-standing experience in integrating renewable energy into its national grid gives it a unique advantage in working with India to accelerate the next stage of clean energy deployment.





While India has already made remarkable advances in solar power generation, Kristensen emphasised that the challenge now lies in effective integration of renewable sources into the national grid in a cost-efficient and scalable manner.





With Denmark’s expertise in system integration and India’s capacity to scale operations, both countries could jointly develop solutions that would not only serve their own populations but have global relevance for other emerging economies pursuing green transitions.





Kristensen also drew attention to the rapidly expanding India–Denmark economic and innovation partnership. Currently, more than 220 Danish companies operate across India, employing over 100,000 people and signalling strong investor confidence in the Indian market.





Many of these firms are now preparing to expand their investments and deepen their operational footprint. Denmark’s position as one of the top 10 most innovative economies in the world provides a further foundation for collaborating with India’s thriving startup ecosystem.





The Tech Innovation Centre in Bangalore is already playing a central role in fostering collaborations between Danish and Indian start-ups, creating opportunities for co-innovation, technology transfer, and the joint development of global solutions.





Looking ahead, Kristensen noted the growing importance of innovation and research as pillars of the bilateral relationship, complementing the traditional focus on trade and investment.





A significant step in this direction will be visible next week, when Copenhagen hosts the India–Nordic Start-up Summit, where a large contingent of Indian start-ups will engage with their Nordic counterparts to explore new synergies.





Kristensen stressed that Denmark perceives India as not just a partner of scale but also a partner of commitment and ambition. He added that he sensed a strong and long-term commitment from Danish companies to strengthen ties with India, recognising the potential that arises from blending India’s market size and entrepreneurial dynamism with Denmark’s technological expertise and sustainable practices.





In essence, the ambassador projected the bilateral relationship as one rooted in complementarity: India’s massive scale and resource requirements matched with Denmark’s specialised strengths in healthcare, green technology, and innovation.





By aligning their capabilities, the two countries have the ability to co-create solutions that can address domestic priorities while also setting benchmarks for global healthcare advancements and clean energy transitions.





Based On ANI Report







