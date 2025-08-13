

Austrian military aviation expert Tom Cooper has provided significant validation for claims that India's Operation Sindoor in May 2025 resulted in far greater Pakistani Air Force losses than initially acknowledged by official sources, marking what he describes as an unprecedented achievement in modern aerial warfare.

The revelations came following Air Chief Marshal AP Singh's historic disclosure on August 9, 2025, that the Indian Air Force shot down six Pakistani aircraft during Operation Sindoor - five fighter jets and one large surveillance aircraft, likely an Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) system.





This marked the first official confirmation from Indian military leadership regarding the extent of Pakistani losses during the four-day conflict that began on May 7, 2025, in response to the devastating Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 tourists.





Tom Cooper's credentials as a military aviation analyst are extensive and globally recognized. The Austrian historian has authored over 50 books and 1,000 articles on military aviation, establishing himself as one of the world's most prolific writers in aerial warfare analysis.





His expertise spans conflicts across the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa, with comprehensive archives covering smaller air forces often overlooked by mainstream military historians. Cooper's background includes a career in the international transportation sector, during which he developed extensive contacts in conflict-prone regions, particularly the Middle East and Africa, providing him unique access to military intelligence and analysis.





Cooper's assessment goes beyond the official Indian confirmation, stating that evidence suggests even more Pakistani aircraft were destroyed than the six officially acknowledged. In his interview with ANI News, Cooper revealed, "We have seen evidence of not only five but even more Pakistani aircraft being shot down. We have seen evidence for even more Pakistani aircraft being destroyed on the ground".





This assessment, he emphasized, was based on independent analysis conducted in May 2025, well before the official Indian confirmation, suggesting that military analysts had access to intelligence indicating the true scale of Pakistani losses months ahead of public disclosure.





The centrepiece of Cooper's analysis focuses on the historic S-400 missile system kill achieved during Operation Sindoor. Air Chief Marshal Singh confirmed that one large aircraft, identified as either an Electronic Intelligence (ELINT) or AEW&C aircraft, was shot down at a distance of approximately 300-314 kilometres, representing "the largest ever recorded surface-to-air kill that we can talk about".





Cooper described this achievement as "historic" and "unprecedented in modern aerial warfare," noting that the Indian Air Force deployed its Russian-made S-400 system so close to the Pakistani border that it could engage targets deep within Pakistani airspace.





The technical sophistication of this engagement cannot be overstated. The S-400 Triumf system, acquired by India through a $5.4 billion deal with Russia, represents one of the most advanced air defence platforms globally.





The system's 40N6E long-range missile, used in this engagement, demonstrates capabilities that extend India's tactical reach far beyond its borders, creating what military analysts term an anti-access/area-denial (A2AD) bubble.





The precision required to target and destroy a fast-moving surveillance aircraft at such extreme range, while operating in contested airspace, represents a quantum leap in surface-to-air missile effectiveness.





Cooper's analysis reveals the strategic implications of targeting Pakistan's surveillance capabilities. The destruction of the Saab 2000 Erieye AEW&C aircraft over Dinga in Pakistan's Punjab province dealt a devastating blow to Pakistan's airborne surveillance network.





These aircraft serve as "flying eyes" that monitor vast areas of airspace and direct military operations, providing critical situational awareness that ground-based radars cannot match.





The loss of such high-value assets severely compromised Pakistan's ability to detect and respond to Indian aerial operations, creating a significant capability gap that influenced the conflict's trajectory.





The expert's assessment extends beyond aerial kills to include substantial damage to Pakistani ground infrastructure. Cooper confirmed that satellite imagery and intelligence reports showed extensive damage to multiple Pakistani air bases, including Nur Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi, PAF Base Mushaf in Sargodha, Bholari Air Base, and PAF Base Shahbaz in Jacobabad.





Indian strikes targeted aircraft hangars containing F-16 fighters and additional AEW&C aircraft, with Air Chief Marshal Singh confirming that "we have an indication of at least one AEW&C in that hangar, and a few F-16s, which were under maintenance there". This ground-based destruction complemented the aerial kills, creating a comprehensive degradation of Pakistani air capabilities.





Cooper's analysis provides crucial context regarding the conflict's escalation and de-escalation. He noted that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) requested a ceasefire on May 10, 2025, after recognizing that continued hostilities would result in even greater losses.





Cooper observed, "Pakistan is receiving blow after blow, but India is receiving no blow at all," characterising the outcome as decisively one-sided despite any Indian aircraft losses that may have occurred during initial operations. This assessment suggests that India's overwhelming tactical success forced Pakistan to seek an end to hostilities before suffering complete air superiority collapse.





The controversy surrounding previous Indian claims of Pakistani aircraft shoot downs adds significant weight to Cooper's current validation. The 2019 Balakot incident created substantial debate when India claimed Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman shot down a Pakistani F-16, only to face contradictory reports from U.S. officials who stated that no Pakistani F-16s were missing after conducting physical counts.





Foreign Policy magazine's report citing unnamed U.S. defence officials directly challenged Indian claims, creating a credibility gap that persisted for years. Cooper's current assessment, supported by multiple independent verification sources and official Indian confirmation, represents a stark contrast to the disputed 2019 claims.





The strategic implications of Operation Sindoor extend far beyond tactical aircraft losses. Cooper's analysis suggests that India's precision strikes on nuclear weapon storage facilities at PAF Base Mushaf demonstrated unprecedented strategic confidence.





He noted, "When you start targeting enemy nuclear weapon storage sites, it means you are absolutely sure the enemy cannot hit back," indicating that India's assessment of Pakistani retaliatory capabilities influenced target selection. This represents a significant escalation in the types of targets India considers legitimate, moving beyond traditional military infrastructure to facilities directly related to Pakistan's nuclear deterrent.





The role of advanced Indian defence systems proved crucial in neutralizing Pakistani retaliation attempts. Cooper confirmed that India's integrated air defence network, anchored by the S-400 system but including other platforms like the Akash surface-to-air missiles, successfully intercepted the majority of Pakistani counter-attacks.





The Indian Air Force chief noted that the S-400's range prevented Pakistani aircraft from utilising their long-range glide bombs, fundamentally altering the tactical dynamics of the engagement. This defensive success allowed Indian forces to maintain offensive pressure without facing effective retaliation.





Cooper's assessment of the verification process adds credibility to the claims. He explained that the three-month delay between the actual events and official Indian confirmation resulted from thorough verification procedures involving multiple intelligence sources.





This included radar data analysis, AWACS inputs, satellite imagery verification, and cross-referencing with electronic warfare intercepts to ensure accurate assessment of Pakistani losses. Such methodical verification stands in stark contrast to previous hasty claims that later faced scrutiny.





The international implications of these revelations are profound. Cooper's analysis positions India as having achieved what he terms a "clear-cut victory" in modern aerial combat, demonstrating capabilities that few air forces globally possess.





The combination of precision strike capabilities, advanced air defence systems, and effective battle damage assessment represents a level of integrated air power that establishes India as a dominant regional force.





This assessment carries implications not only for India-Pakistan relations but for broader South Asian security dynamics and international perceptions of military capability.





The technical achievement represented by the 300+ kilometre S-400 kill establishes new benchmarks in surface-to-air missile effectiveness.





Military analysts note that such long-range engagements are extremely rare and difficult to verify, making the Indian achievement particularly significant. The precision required to track, target, and destroy a manoeuvring aircraft at such extreme range, while discriminating between friendly and hostile targets in contested airspace, demonstrates technological sophistication that places India's air defence capabilities among the world's most advanced.





Cooper's validation of expanded Pakistani losses beyond official acknowledgments suggests that the true scale of Operation Sindoor's impact may be even greater than publicly revealed.





His assessment that "even more Pakistani aircraft were destroyed on the ground" indicates that comprehensive battle damage assessment revealed extensive collateral destruction at targeted air bases.





This expanded damage assessment, combined with the confirmed aerial kills, paints a picture of Pakistani Air Force losses that significantly exceeded any previous India-Pakistan military engagement in the modern era.





The expert analysis provided by Tom Cooper represents more than simple validation of Indian military claims - it offers comprehensive assessment of a watershed moment in South Asian military aviation that demonstrates India's emergence as a dominant air power capable of projecting force deep into Pakistani territory while successfully defending against retaliation.





His credible, well-researched analysis provides the international military community with authoritative confirmation that Operation Sindoor achieved tactical and strategic objectives that fundamentally altered the regional balance of power, establishing precedents for future conflicts and military capability assessment in the nuclear age.





Based On ANI Video Report











