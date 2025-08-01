



ISRO, in collaboration with NASA, successfully launched the NISAR satellite aboard the GSLV-F16 rocket from Sriharikota, marking a milestone in Indo-US space cooperation and Earth observation technology.





Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) played a crucial role in this mission by supplying critical structural and propulsion components for the launch vehicle and satellite.





HAL’s contributions included:





The Satellite Bus Structure: This is the vital framework that houses NISAR’s payload and subsystems, essential for the satellite’s integrity and function.





L-40 Liquid Boosters: HAL provided four integrated L-40 strap-on boosters, key to augmenting the launch vehicle’s thrust during lift-off and early ascent.





Structural And Propellant Components: HAL supplied nine variants of riveted structures, four types of welded propellant tanks, and two varieties of feedlines, enabling robust fuel storage and delivery during the mission.





HAL is recognised as the only Indian company with the capacity to manufacture such large and technologically demanding space-grade assemblies, underscoring India’s growing aerospace self-reliance and industrial capabilities. Their precise engineering and reliable manufacturing were pivotal for the mission’s success.





The launch itself demonstrated flawless performance in all phases, including separation and cryogenic ignition, successfully inserting NISAR into its targeted orbit. The NISAR mission is set to provide critical high-resolution radar data for climate change research, disaster management, and resource monitoring globally. Both ISRO and NASA will coordinate ongoing operations, data collection, and distribution to the scientific community.





HAL’s involvement exemplifies the robust support Indian industry now provides to sophisticated space missions, further strengthening India’s position in global space exploration.





Agencies







