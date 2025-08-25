



India has achieved a significant technological breakthrough in its journey towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliance), with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL), Chandigarh, unveiling a new generation of indigenously developed avionics chips.





These four advanced integrated circuits (ICs) are set to redefine launch vehicle performance by reducing dependence on imported electronics, lowering operational costs, and miniaturizing avionics hardware.





The new devices include a 16-Core Reconfigurable Data Acquisition System (RDAS), a High-Frequency Octal-Core RDAS, an Octal Channel Low Drop Out Linear Voltage Regulator (LVR), and Relay Driver ICs, all of which have been designed and fabricated with mission-critical reliability in mind. Their introduction marks a pivotal step in strengthening India’s domestic semiconductor ecosystem for space applications.





SCL has been the backbone of India’s space electronics effort for decades. Its legacy began with the VIKRAM1601, a 16-bit processor inducted into ISRO’s launch vehicles in 2009, which proved the feasibility of India’s indigenous chipmaking capability for space.





Building on this, the institution achieved a new milestone on 5 March 2025, when it delivered the first production lots of VIKRAM3201 and KALPANA3201—two 32-bit microprocessors designed for the harsh demands of spaceflight. Fabricated using SCL’s 180nm CMOS foundry technology, VIKRAM3201 is India’s first fully “Made-in-India” 32-bit microprocessor qualified for orbital missions, offering significantly improved processing capacity over its predecessor.





Parallelly, KALPANA3201, named after astronaut Dr. Kalpana Chawla, introduced an open-source SPARC V8 RISC architecture, enhancing both resilience and flexibility for mission-critical operations. These processors, tested with actual flight software, represent a leap in reliability and independence from global supply-chain vulnerabilities that have historically impacted space programs worldwide.





The announcement of these advancements coincided with National Space Day on 23 August 2025, which commemorates the success of the Chandrayaan‑3 mission and India’s historic achievement of being the first country to soft-land on the Moon’s south pole.





This celebration also aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for India’s long-term space roadmap, which includes three landmark targets: the establishment of the Bharatiya Antariksha Station (India’s own space station) by 2035, the landing of the first Indian astronaut on the Moon by 2040, and the successful achievement of the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission by 2027.





These ambitious goals underscore the importance of indigenous hardware capability, as space exploration demands secure, cost-efficient, and high-performance technologies unencumbered by supply restrictions from foreign nations.





Moreover, India’s rising space capabilities are no longer confined solely to ISRO’s endeavours. Since the opening of the space sector to private participation in 2020, a new ecosystem of start-ups has emerged, redefining India’s role in the global space economy.





Companies such as Skyroot Aerospace, Agnikul Cosmos, Pixxel, Dhruva Space, GalaxEye, and Digantara have achieved global-first innovations ranging from 3D-printed rocket engines and customisable launch systems to cutting-edge hyperspectral satellites and space situational awareness platforms.





These private enterprises are complementing ISRO’s work, demonstrating the vitality and innovation of India’s commercial space sector, and ensuring that the nation’s market presence expands beyond traditional government-led missions.





Private Sector Fuels Space Race





Since the space sector was opened to private companies in 2020, a new wave of start-ups has emerged, transforming India into a major space player.





1. Skyroot Aerospace made history with "Mission Prarambh," the first Indian private rocket launch from Sriharikota. They also developed the Kalam-1200, the largest propulsion system ever built by a private company in India. 2. Agnikul Cosmos achieved a world first with its "Agnibaan SOrTeD Launch," powered by a 3D-printed engine. They also demonstrated India's first semi-cryogenic engine and a private launchpad. 3. Pixxel Space India is advancing Earth observation with its Firefly Constellation of high-resolution hyperspectral satellites. 4. Dhruva Space successfully launched its maiden satellites, Thybolt-1 and Thybolt-2, and is the first Indian private firm to offer "Ground Stations as a Service." 5. GalaxEye Space is pioneering the fusion of Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) with optical imagery for clearer data on disaster response and climate monitoring. 6. Digantara is enhancing space safety with SCOT, the first commercial space surveillance satellite capable of tracking objects as small as 5 cm in orbit.





Recognising the potential of this booming industry, the Government of India has also stepped up fiscal support. In the Union Budget 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a ₹1,000 crore venture capital fund dedicated to fostering start-ups and enterprises within the space domain, with the aim of expanding India’s space economy five-fold within the next decade.





This reflects New Delhi’s strategic intention to position India as a global hub for space technology, manufacturing, and services, capable of competing with established spacefaring nations.





Collectively, the launch of indigenous avionic chips, the strengthening of domestic semiconductor capabilities, the rise of private participation, and the government’s forward-looking vision converge to reinforce India’s trajectory as a major global player in space.





By mastering both the hardware and software aspects of advanced space electronics, India is not just reducing costs and enhancing security—it is laying the foundation for ambitious deep-space exploration, international collaborations, and rapid commercial growth in the space sector.





With these strides, India is well on its way to securing a strategic and economic leadership position among the leading spacefaring nations of the 21st century.





