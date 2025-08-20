



India and China have taken a significant step towards normalising bilateral engagement with the agreement to resume direct flight operations between the Chinese mainland and India.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that both sides have agreed to restore air connectivity at the earliest opportunity, a decision that comes after a prolonged suspension of flights initially caused by the Doklam border crisis (2017) and further disrupted by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.





To facilitate this move, India and China will also work towards finalising an updated Air Services Agreement, reflecting new protocols and arrangements required in the post-pandemic environment.





Additionally, the two countries have committed to easing visa processes for tourists, businesspersons, media representatives, and other travellers in both directions—an indication of their intent to revitalise people-to-people exchanges alongside official and economic interactions.





Another key development emerging from the discussions was the agreement to enhance pilgrimage opportunities for Indian citizens to Mt. Kailash (Gang Renpoche) and Lake Manasarovar (Mapam Yum Tso) in Tibet starting in 2026.





This pilgrimage, of deep spiritual significance to Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, and Bon practitioners, has traditionally been an important marker of cultural and religious exchange. The governments also noted the importance of reopening the Nathula route in Sikkim for the pilgrimage, a matter that was earlier highlighted in Parliament by Sikkim Rajya Sabha MP DT Lepcha.





The Nathula route, which had been closed for years due to political and logistical complexities, is expected to provide a safer and more accessible pathway for pilgrims, while simultaneously stimulating economic activity and tourism in the border regions.





Local communities along the route anticipate renewed opportunities in trade, hospitality, and allied services that accompany the resumption of such cross-border spiritual journeys.





The diplomatic engagements leading to this announcement were marked by the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on August 19.





During the high-level meeting, Prime Minister Modi conveyed warm greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, and reiterated India’s support for China’s role as the rotating chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).





Modi further expressed his strong anticipation of attending the SCO Summit scheduled in Tianjin and noted his readiness to hold talks with President Xi during the summit.





This gesture underscored India’s commitment to regional multilateralism under the SCO framework and its willingness to engage constructively with China despite existing challenges in bilateral relations.





The Indian Prime Minister also emphasised that India and China, as two ancient civilizations with centuries of cultural and economic exchange, are natural partners rather than rivals. He recalled that the meeting between the two leaders during the Kazan summit in October 2024 had kickstarted a renewed phase of dialogue and had been seen as a turning point in bilateral ties.





Both countries now face shared developmental challenges and must therefore prioritise cooperation in trade, technology, connectivity, and sustainable growth. Modi stressed that the way forward lies in deepening mutual understanding, avoiding adversarial postures, and realising the untapped potential of India-China collaboration.





On sensitive issues such as the boundary question, both sides agreed that disputes and differences must be carefully managed so that they do not escalate into larger conflicts.





The convergence of these various developments points to a cautious but noteworthy recalibration in India-China relations. The resumption of direct flights is expected to serve as a practical and symbolic step towards rebuilding confidence, enabling smoother business, educational, and cultural exchanges.





The facilitation of the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra, particularly through Nathula, will not only benefit devotees but also boost the socio-economic landscape of the Himalayan border state of Sikkim. Similarly, India’s reaffirmation of its multilateral commitments through the SCO could provide an avenue for constructive engagement with China and other regional stakeholders.





Yet, alongside these advancements, the undercurrents of the border dispute remain a sober reminder of the fragility of this relationship. Both nations appear intent on avoiding a return to the hostility of recent years by maintaining high-level communication and working on areas of convergence.





In summary, the decisions reached during Wang Yi’s visit to India—including the restoration of flight connectivity, visa facilitation, pilgrimage expansion, and reaffirmed diplomatic engagements—signal a pragmatic effort from both governments to stabilise ties and project an image of cooperation.





While challenges surrounding border issues and strategic competition are unlikely to disappear, the latest agreements demonstrate that Beijing and New Delhi are willing to compartmentalise differences where possible and invest in long-term avenues of partnership.





Based On ANI Report







