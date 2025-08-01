



The 7th edition of the Fraunhofer Innovation and Technology Platform (FIT) 2025, held in New Delhi, significantly strengthened the strategic partnership between India and Germany in the essential sectors of microelectronics and semiconductors.





Organised by the Fraunhofer Society, Europe's largest applied research organisation, and supported by India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), this flagship Indo-German forum brought together senior government officials, researchers, academia, and industry leaders from both countries to foster collaboration in semiconductor innovation and technology development.





A key highlight of the day-long event was the launch of a co-authored knowledge paper by Fraunhofer and the EPIC Foundation. This paper outlines a collaborative roadmap focused on innovation, skilling, and technology development for the semiconductor sector.





It details actionable strategies for co-developing capabilities spanning sensors, packaging, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), CMOS chip design, power electronics, and workforce development, reflecting Fraunhofer's lab-to-market model combined with EPIC's policy and ecosystem expertise.





The FIT 2025 platform showcased Fraunhofer's latest applied R&D in areas closely aligned with India’s technology priorities, such as CMOS chip design, sensor systems, MEMS, advanced packaging, and system reliability. The German delegation, including over a dozen experts from various Fraunhofer institutes, presented scalable innovations and partnership opportunities.





Professor Albert Heuberger, Chairman of the Research Fab Microelectronics Germany (FMD) and Executive Director of Fraunhofer IIS, delivered the keynote, emphasizing the foundational nature of microelectronics technology and the aim to bridge academic research with industry applications to support India's ambitious semiconductor mission.





Fraunhofer India Director Anandi Iyer highlighted the organisation's long-standing belief in India's growth potential, noting that over 70 million euros have been generated in contract research over 18 years, with a large portion stemming from medium-sized industries adopting innovation. The collaboration is building transformative partnerships to drive economic prosperity and inclusivity.





The valedictory session included addresses by Germany's Ambassador to India, Dr. Philipp Ackermann, and Shri Suman Bery, Vice Chairperson of NITI Aayog, along with panel discussions featuring industry leaders and Fraunhofer experts, focusing on technology transfer, commercialisation, and skill development.





The event underlined the importance of technology transfer and joint industrial cooperation, with Germany contributing its deep R&D expertise, precision engineering, and proven technology transfer models, while India offers a rapidly growing market, young talent, and production capabilities. Specific opportunities include joint manufacturing of MEMS to cater to local market needs such as environmental monitoring and industrial automation, and establishing training centres to develop production personnel skilled in state-of-the-art manufacturing and quality assurance.





Fraunhofer’s “Lab to Fab” model was presented as a key framework to help India translate semiconductor and MEMS innovations into commercial products. Suggested support mechanisms for India include creating technology-neutral prototyping centres for start-ups and small businesses, structured intellectual property transfer, and market validation efforts aided by international certification expertise from German partners.





Emerging technologies such as terahertz and optoelectronics were identified as promising areas for Indo-German collaboration, with practical demonstration projects proposed in sectors like pharmaceuticals inspection and security screening. Skills development in these domains is critical, underscoring the value of joint qualification programs and innovation labs that connect research, industry, and end-users.





The 7th FIT 2025 Platform highlighted a comprehensive, multi-faceted Indo-German semiconductor collaboration encompassing applied research, joint development, technology transfer, manufacturing, and human capital development to build resilient semiconductor capabilities in India, leveraging Germany’s advanced technology leadership and research ecosystem.





This collaboration is poised to accelerate India’s semiconductor ambitions and foster innovations with global market relevance.





Based On ANI Report







