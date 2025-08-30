







India and Japan have taken a major step forward in shaping the future of their bilateral ties by adopting the “India–Japan Joint Vision for the Next Decade: Eight Directions to Steer the Special Strategic and Global Partnership” during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tokyo for the 15th India–Japan Annual Summit at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru.





This landmark vision document seeks to deepen cooperation across multiple sectors, reflecting both nations’ commitment to enhancing economic, technological, cultural, and strategic engagement as they enter a transformative phase of relations in their eighth decade of partnership.





The first direction—Next Generation Economic Partnership— builds on the robust investment framework already in place between the two nations. After successfully achieving significant progress under the 2022–2026 target of JPY 5 trillion public and private investment from Japan to India, the two governments have now set an ambitious new milestone of JPY 10 trillion in private investments.





This initiative focuses on industrial cooperation under the India–Japan Industrial Competitiveness Partnership (IJICP), which aligns with India’s “Make in India” initiative. The primary objective is to enhance product standards and competitiveness in Indian manufacturing, thereby creating an environment favourable for Japanese businesses and ensuring mutual industrial growth.





The second direction—Next Generation Economic Security Partnership— lays emphasis on securing supply chains and ensuring resilience. A major highlight is the promotion of India–Japan battery supply chain cooperation aimed at nurturing a healthy and sustainable battery market ecosystem. This aligns with global efforts toward energy security, green transition, and reduced dependency on critical imports.





The third direction—Next Generation Mobility— focuses heavily on rail and urban transit transformation. Both countries reaffirmed commitment toward high-speed rail systems, including developing "Make in India" next-generation rolling stock and upgrading signalling, operational control, and seismic-proofing mechanisms.





The cooperation includes AI-driven maintenance and monitoring systems, advanced metro rail projects, and mass rapid transit schemes that promise to shape India’s future urban mobility landscape. These initiatives draw on Japan’s unmatched expertise in rail technology and India’s growing infrastructure needs.





The fourth direction—Next Generation Ecological Legacies— emphasises joint contributions toward sustainable development, energy transition, and ecological innovations. Although not elaborated in detail in the release, the partnership envisions long-term collaborative projects in renewable energy, climate resilience, clean technologies, and biodiversity conservation.





The fifth direction—Next Generation Technology and Innovation Partnership— envisions deep collaboration in emerging technologies. India and Japan aim to strengthen cooperation in AI, digital innovation, semiconductors, cybersecurity, robotics, and space research through joint R&D projects, innovation hubs, and cross-border start-up initiatives. This dimension reinforces the technological edge of the bilateral relationship while supporting global innovation ecosystems.





The sixth direction—Investing in Next Generation Health— links India’s Ayushman Bharat scheme with Japan’s Asia Health and Wellbeing Initiative. This vision will drive universal health coverage (UHC), joint research in cutting-edge medical sciences such as geriatric treatment, regenerative medicine, stem cell therapies, genetic therapies, and cancer treatment, while also advancing digital health ecosystems.





Importantly, the framework includes capacity building for medical infrastructure, supply chain resilience for pharmaceuticals and equipment, professional exchanges between doctors and researchers, and the creation of centres of excellence in Japan for yoga, Ayurveda, meditation, and holistic wellness, drawing strength from India’s Ministry of AYUSH.





The seventh direction—Next Generation People-to-People Partnership— highlights the human capital dimension of bilateral cooperation. Both countries launched a Human Resource Exchange Action Plan with a target of facilitating movement of more than 500,000 personnel between India and Japan in both directions over the next five years.





This includes 50,000 skilled professionals and emerging talents from India who will contribute to Japan’s workforce and innovation landscape. Such large-scale exchanges will also boost linguistic, cultural, and educational collaborations, fostering stronger social ties between the two nations.





The eighth and final direction—Next-Gen State-Prefecture Partnership— underscores the role of subnational diplomacy by encouraging closer ties between Indian states and Japanese prefectures.





The plan involves expanding sister-city and sister-state arrangements, increasing the number of direct flights between Indian and Japanese cities, creating linkages between small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and building regional industrial collaborations. Furthermore, the initiative proposes at least three delegation visits per year, coordinated by the Ministries of External Affairs of both governments, to institutionalise and strengthen local-level cooperation.





Together, these eight lines of action form a holistic and future-oriented agenda for India–Japan relations, reflecting not just a government-to-government partnership but also deep involvement of industries, academic institutions, professionals, and civil society. The vision highlights shared values of democracy, rule of law, and sustainable development while advancing strategic priorities in the Indo-Pacific.





Prime Minister Modi’s Tokyo visit, held on August 29–30, 2025, underlined the growing convergence between India and Japan at a time of shifting global dynamics.





This joint vision is expected to generate tangible benefits for both nations, ranging from industrial expansion and technological advancement to cultural enrichment and healthcare collaboration. With the conclusion of the summit in Tokyo, Prime Minister Modi is now set to depart for Tianjin, China, to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, where regional cooperation will feature prominently.





In essence, the newly adopted India–Japan joint decade-long vision symbolises a transformative roadmap, designed not only to address immediate bilateral and regional challenges but also to reinforce the two nations’ enduring role as partners in shaping a secure, innovative, and sustainable global order.





Based On ANI Report







