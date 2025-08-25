



India has strongly pushed back against the recent decision by the United States to impose additional tariffs on Indian goods, describing the move as “unfair, unreasonable, and unjustified.” The escalation came after Washington announced a significant increase in duties, raising tariffs by 25 per cent to a total of 50 per cent, targeting Indian imports as a penalty for New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian oil.





India’s Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, in an interview with TASS, underscored that New Delhi will continue buying energy supplies from wherever it secures the “best deal,” reaffirming that the country’s primary responsibility is to ensure the energy security of its 1.4 billion citizens.





Making India’s position clear, Kumar emphasised that trade in oil with Russia was driven by commercial logic and mutual interests, not political motivations, stressing that India’s cooperation with Russia has in fact contributed positively to the stability of the global energy market.





The envoy’s remarks come against the backdrop of heightened economic tensions between New Delhi and Washington, as India attempts to balance its strategic partnerships with both the United States and Russia. Pointing to a degree of inconsistency in Washington’s posture, Kumar highlighted that several European countries, as well as the US itself, continue maintaining significant trade with Moscow despite sanction rhetoric, making the punitive measures against India appear discriminatory in nature.





He reiterated that India-Russia energy cooperation is not only market-based but also designed to safeguard India’s developmental priorities, especially given the country’s growing energy demand amidst rapid industrialisation and expanding consumption levels.





New Delhi, Kumar said, will not compromise on policies that support its people’s welfare or its wider economic sovereignty, asserting that counter-measures to protect national interest will be undertaken.





Externally, this episode underscores a broader contest between Washington’s efforts to isolate Moscow economically and the practical realities facing emerging economies like India, which need diversified and cost-effective energy partnerships. India’s decision is also influenced by long-term concerns about supply reliability and price volatility in international oil markets.





Ambassador Kumar reassured that despite geopolitical headwinds, India and Russia have successfully devised a robust mechanism for settling oil trade in national currencies, enabling smooth transactions without disruptions. This has been essential in ensuring that the bilateral energy trade remains insulated from Western pressure campaigns and financial restrictions.





Beyond the energy dimension, Kumar stressed that India is looking to recalibrate and strengthen the overall trade relationship with Russia. While bilateral import volumes from Russia, particularly of oil and defence supplies, remain significant, Indian exports to Russia are still below potential.





The envoy indicated priority sectors where India intends to expand its footprint — ranging from textiles, fashion products, and construction materials to automobiles, spare parts, electronics, and information technology-driven products such as mobile devices.





Many leading electronic manufacturers are already producing from India’s export hubs, and New Delhi is keen to use this base to tap into opportunities in the Russian market. Additionally, Kumar highlighted that services constitute another frontier for expansion, particularly financial technologies, digital platforms, and professional services, alongside improved transportation and infrastructure linkages.





The ambassador’s assertions are consistent with India’s broader foreign policy outlook, which prioritises “strategic autonomy” in all major economic and security partnerships. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, speaking separately at The Economic Times World Leaders Forum 2025, reinforced that India would never compromise when it comes to defending the interests of its farmers, small producers, and broader domestic economy.





His statement reinforced the government’s stance that punitive tariffs imposed by the United States will not deter India from pursuing its chosen paths of trade and energy diversification. Instead, India will pursue reciprocal measures if needed, continuing to adopt pragmatic economic policies grounded in national interest.





At a macroeconomic level, the US tariffs have heightened global concerns about protectionism and the fragility of global supply chains already grappling with inflationary pressures and geopolitical disruptions.





Washington’s move risks straining its own strategic partnership with New Delhi, which both countries have otherwise described as vital for regional and global stability. Nevertheless, India appears determined to navigate these headwinds by leveraging its expanding trade partnerships, not only with Russia but also with other emerging markets, while bolstering its resilience at home through expanded domestic manufacturing and diversified export strategies.





In conclusion, India’s response makes clear that it will not be coerced into reshaping its foreign trade and energy purchase policies to satisfy external pressures. Instead, guided by market dynamics and national security priorities, New Delhi will continue purchasing oil from suppliers that offer the most favourable terms, ensuring its people’s energy stability and economic security.





Concurrently, India is preparing to broaden its export capacities towards Russia and beyond, thereby reducing asymmetries in trade while protecting its domestic industries. The Indian leadership’s coordinated rebuke of Washington’s tariff move signals that, despite shared interests in other domains, significant trade and strategic frictions lie ahead in the India–US relationship if such unilateral punitive measures persist.





Based On ANI Report







