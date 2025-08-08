



The Indian Ministry of Defence has issued a Request for Information (RFI) to procure about 200 modern light helicopters classified as Reconnaissance and Surveillance Helicopters (RSH), intended to replace the ageing fleet of Chetak and Cheetah helicopters currently serving the Indian Army and Indian Air Force (IAF).





Out of the 200 helicopters, 120 are earmarked for the Army and 80 for the Air Force. This procurement aims to modernise and enhance the reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities of both forces with helicopters capable of multiple roles such as day/night operations, reconnaissance, surveillance, troop carrying for special missions, support for ground operations, casualty evacuation, search and rescue, and civil aid.





The RFI process is designed to finalise technical requirements (Services Qualitative Requirements - SQRs), decide the procurement method, and identify potential suppliers, including Indian companies partnering with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).





A vendor interaction session was scheduled for August 22, 2025, with the final date for submission of vendor responses set for October 18, 2025. This creates opportunities for Indian defence firms and joint ventures with global OEMs, emphasizing the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative to promote indigenous defence capabilities.





The existing fleet of Chetak and Cheetah helicopters is highly aged, with many units being 30 to 50 years old, and suffering high serviceability issues due to their vintage nature.





The Army currently operates around 190 such helicopters, with about 25 under maintenance at HAL at any time, resulting in a deficiency of roughly 37% in operational helicopters. The ageing fleet, originally introduced in the 1960s, is critical to replace urgently to maintain operational readiness.





Alongside this RFI for 200 light helicopters, the Defence Ministry has approved the purchase of 156 Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), worth over ₹45,000 crore.





These combat helicopters will complement the new RSH helicopters and are intended for deployment along India’s borders with China and Pakistan. These developments also support job creation and growth of the aerospace ecosystem within India.





The Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), developed indigenously by HAL, is part of the broader replacement plan and has already seen initial utility orders and testing. However, it faces certification and production challenges that may prolong full-scale induction.





HAL’s production capacity of around 30 LUHs annually means replacing the entire ageing fleet will likely take a decade or more. To meet immediate operational needs, options like leasing helicopters are also being explored.





The IAF is concurrently pursuing indigenous production and upgrades across various platforms including fighters, transport aircraft, helicopters, and UAVs as part of its self-reliance goals.





The RSH acquisition fits into this broader modernisation and indigenisation strategy, aimed at reducing dependence on foreign suppliers and expanding domestic defence manufacturing capabilities.





The Defence Ministry’s RFI for 200 light RSH helicopters marks a significant step toward replacing the obsolete Chetak and Cheetah helicopter fleet for the Indian Army and IAF, integrating multi-role capabilities, indigenous production support, and strategic modernisation aligned with national defence self-reliance initiatives.





