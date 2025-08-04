



Indian peacekeepers, including 12 women serving in South Sudan, were recently honoured with United Nations medals for their exemplary service in protecting civilians and humanitarian convoys under the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).





A total of 838 Indian Blue Helmets received these medals, recognising their dedication to maintaining peace in challenging environments such as Bor, Akobo, and Pibor in South Sudan. The recognition was highlighted by India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, New York, which expressed appreciation for their committed service on social media.





In addition to protection duties, Indian peacekeepers have been involved in vital medical and veterinary services. For instance, in June 2025, the Indian contingent conducted a two-day medical outreach at the UN Protection of Civilians site adjacent to the UNMISS base in Malakal, delivering free treatment to around 315 displaced persons.





Indian peacekeepers have also played a crucial role in emergency medical care and veterinary assistance, including treating thousands of animals to support livestock owners and thus contribute to the economic stability of local communities.





The Indian contingent’s service was formally recognised at award ceremonies where for the first time a female officer, Major Jasmine Chattha, led the parade of the large Indian peacekeeping contingent comprising infantry, engineers, and medical personnel. This event underscored the growing role of women in UN peacekeeping missions, with India deploying one of the largest platoons of women peacekeepers in recent UN missions.





India's involvement in UN peacekeeping dates back to 1948 when the United Nations Truce Supervision Organisation (UNTSO) was established to monitor ceasefires in the Middle East. Since then, India has become a key global contributor to peacekeeping efforts, with over 290,000 Indian peacekeepers having served in more than 50 UN missions worldwide.





Currently, India has over 5,000 peacekeepers deployed in nine active missions, including South Sudan, working under challenging conditions to promote international peace and security.





The nickname "Blue Helmets" for UN peacekeepers derives from the light blue colour of the United Nations flag, a shade selected in 1947 because it symbolises peace, as opposed to red, which is often associated with war. This colour and the Blue Helmets have since become iconic symbols of the UN’s commitment to peacekeeping worldwide.





The recent awarding of UN Medals to Indian peacekeepers in South Sudan reflects their critical role in protecting civilians, enabling humanitarian assistance, providing medical and veterinary services, and advancing peace and stability in one of the world's most fragile regions. Their efforts continue to symbolise India's longstanding and significant contribution to global peacekeeping initiatives under the UN umbrella.





This detailed account draws on reports from the Permanent Mission of India to the UN, UNMISS statements, and media coverage of the award ceremonies in South Sudan as of August 2025.





