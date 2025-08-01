



India’s External Affairs Ministry recently underlined that the country’s defence procurements are dictated exclusively by India’s national security imperatives and strategic priorities, rather than influence from external actors or transient geopolitical pressures.





Addressing the media in New Delhi, Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal asserted that all decisions regarding the sourcing of military hardware, technology, and support are driven by robust strategic assessments to ensure India’s long-term security and operational autonomy. This stance reinforces India’s commitment to a sovereign defence policy, unmarred by foreign expectations or pressure.





On the question of energy sourcing, Jaiswal clarified that India’s decision-making is agile, guided by what is available in the global markets and by prevailing international circumstances. This pragmatic approach allows New Delhi to balance its growing energy requirements with economic realities and reliability of supply, underscoring a preference for flexibility and resilience in meeting domestic demand.





When questioned about India-Russia ties, the spokesperson was emphatic that bilateral relationships must be evaluated on their own merit, independently of third-country perspectives. He described the India-Russia partnership as “steady and time-tested,” highlighting decades of consistent cooperation spanning defence, energy, space, and technology. This signals India’s intent to preserve and nurture its strategic engagements with Moscow irrespective of global realignments or external scrutiny.





Turning to India-US relations, Jaiswal portrayed the partnership as “comprehensive, global, and strategic”—anchored not just in overlapping interests but also in shared democratic values and vibrant people-to-people connections. He acknowledged that the Indo-US relationship has withstood various transitions and challenges over time, emphasizing India’s focus on advancing the substantive bilateral agenda. Pointing to the potential for greater growth, the spokesperson referenced the India-US COMPACT for the 21st century, indicating a robust future pathway for deeper defence and technological collaboration.





Addressing the sensitive Nimisha Priya legal case in Yemen, Jaiswal stated that the Indian government remains fully engaged with Yemeni authorities, providing all possible support. He confirmed that, as a result of persistent diplomatic efforts, local authorities have postponed implementation of Priya’s death sentence.





The Indian government continues to closely monitor developments and is working with allied governments to find a resolution. However, Jaiswal unequivocally refuted recent reports suggesting that her sentence has been revoked or that a release agreement has been reached, urging media outlets and the public to refrain from spreading unverified information. He characterized the matter as extremely sensitive and complex, and stressed that misinformation and speculation serve only to complicate ongoing efforts.





The Ministry’s statements reinforce India's policy of independent decision-making in defence procurement and energy, its commitment to substantive bilateral relations irrespective of global tensions, and a measured, fact-based approach in handling sensitive diplomatic and legal issues abroad.





Agencies







