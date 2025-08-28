



The Indian Navy has embarked on one of its most ambitious technological ventures with the launch of the 24–28 MW Indigenous Gas Turbine Marine Engine Development Program, marking a decisive step toward self-reliance in critical propulsion technologies.





Approved in principle on 28 July 2025, the initiative falls under the ‘MAKE-I’ category of the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020, the most prestigious pathway for indigenous defence development projects.





The program is designed to address longstanding dependence on foreign suppliers while introducing cutting-edge propulsion solutions for future naval combat platforms.





For decades, the Indian Navy has operated under constraints imposed by its reliance on imported marine gas turbines such as the Ukrainian Zorya-Mashproekt series and the American General Electric LM2500. These foreign systems, while proven and reliable, have subjected India’s naval modernisation to risks of supply chain disruptions, geopolitical challenges, and cost burdens.





Previous efforts to indigenise turbine technology—such as the Kaveri Marine Gas Turbine (KMGT) program led by the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), in collaboration with shipyards and industry stakeholders—achieved partial milestones but fell short of delivering an operationally deployable engine for frontline warships.





Even transfer-of-technology arrangements like those between HAL-GE and BHEL–Zorya Mashproekt did not result in genuine self-sufficiency. The new program therefore represents a fresh, holistic approach with greater funding, coordination, and national focus.





The target power bracket of 24–28 MW is particularly significant for naval operations. Engines in this range will be the backbone of propulsion systems for destroyers, frigates, and future large surface combatants of the Indian Navy.





Such platforms demand propulsion systems that can deliver sustained endurance for long-range deployments, withstand extremely harsh environments, and enable rapid acceleration and maneuverability during combat.





Unlike aviation gas turbines, which operate at high altitudes in relatively clean conditions, marine engines face elevated challenges due to salt-laden, corrosive maritime atmospheres and prolonged continuous operation—making indigenous development a highly demanding engineering challenge.





The program is not only about propulsion independence but also about strategic self-reliance. By eliminating reliance on foreign OEMs, India secures operational sovereignty over the availability, maintenance, and lifecycle of propulsion systems—critical in times of conflict when external supply chains may falter.





Financially, indigenous development offers long-term cost savings by reducing import bills, cutting down on expensive spares and maintenance contracts, and fostering a sustainable domestic ecosystem.





From a technological standpoint, the initiative serves as a national leap in advanced materials science, high-temperature metallurgy, cooling technologies, and turbine blade engineering.





These areas form the backbone not only of marine engines but also of aerospace, land-based power generation, and even advanced automotive applications.





The roadmap outlines a three-phase development trajectory. In the first stage, four prototypes will be designed, developed, and subjected to rigorous testing under both laboratory and naval operational conditions. These trials will validate aspects such as thrust performance, fuel efficiency, endurance, resilience to corrosive saltwater conditions, and maintenance friendliness.





The second stage will involve movement into bulk production, with a minimum of 40 engines earmarked for induction into frontline naval assets, thereby guaranteeing economies of scale.





Finally, the technological ecosystem will consolidate with the involvement of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) such as HAL and BHEL, private-sector industry leaders, and research institutes under DRDO’s GTRE, bringing together a collaborative model where expertise and industrial capacity converge.





However, the challenges ahead are formidable. Marine gas turbines are among the most demanding engineering systems in the world, combining extreme thermodynamic pressures, high combustion chamber efficiencies, advanced cooling systems, and micro-millimetre precision in component design.





Developing turbine blades capable of withstanding temperatures approaching 1,500°C while ensuring long operational lifespans, reliability at sea, and resistance to corrosion and fatigue requires mastery over single-crystal alloys, advanced ceramic coatings, and high-pressure ratio compressors.





Additionally, ensuring high fuel efficiency and minimising maintenance downtimes remain critical to global naval benchmarks. Overcoming these hurdles will test India’s industrial base, but success will signify entry into a rarefied club of nations such as the United States, Russia, and the UK, who have independently mastered marine turbine design.





From a broader strategic dimension, the program has implications beyond the Indian Navy. Once matured, these indigenous turbines may hold significant export potential to partner and friendly navies across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and even farther.





Countries reliant on outdated propulsion systems but seeking cost-effective, reliable alternatives could look to India for solutions, thereby diversifying their procurement base and strengthening India’s role as a net security provider in the region. This carries the potential to contribute not just to strategic power projection but also to India’s economy under the defence exports push.





The Indigenous 24–28 MW Gas Turbine Program is far more than a propulsion project; it is a strategic, technological, and industrial milestone for India’s long-term naval self-reliance. If successfully executed, it will free India from dependency on foreign suppliers, reduce costs, enrich the domestic technological ecosystem, and signal India’s arrival as a nation capable of producing world-class marine propulsion systems.





As the prototypes are developed, tested, and fielded in the coming years, the program stands poised to transform India into a global leader in marine turbine technology and solidify its status as a rising maritime power of the 21st century.





