



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) commenced its first-ever 10-day high-altitude analogue space mission named HOPE from August 1 to August 10, 2025, at Tso Kar Valley in Ladakh.





This mission is a critical part of India's efforts to simulate and study the conditions and challenges of extra-terrestrial environments, specifically to prepare for future space exploration missions to the Moon and Mars.





Tso Kar Valley was chosen for its striking resemblance to lunar and Martian landscapes, characterised by its cold desert environment, high altitude (above 4,500 meters), rugged terrain, and extreme climatic conditions including low oxygen and temperature variations. These geographical features provide an ideal analogue environment on Earth to test life-supporting technologies and human endurance under conditions that closely mimic space habitats.





The mission is focused on replicating space-like isolation and harsh environmental conditions and includes testing of a compact, inflatable habitat designed to be self-sustaining. Equipped with essentials like a hydroponics farm, kitchen, sanitary facilities, and a unique circadian lighting system, this habitat (Hab-1) provides researchers with valuable data on biological, psychological, and technical aspects vital for long-duration space missions.





The analogue astronauts conducted extravehicular activities (simulated spacewalks) and engaged in daily biometric monitoring (including heart rate, oxygen levels, and temperature) to study human health and performance under stress and hypoxic conditions similar to those on Mars.





This mission was a collaborative endeavour with ISRO’s Human Space Flight Centre, AAKA Space Studio, University of Ladakh, IIT-Bombay, and support from the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council. The data and insights from this mission will help refine life support systems, habitat designs, and human factors engineering essential for the success of India’s planned interplanetary missions, including its goal to establish a permanent extra-terrestrial base and conduct human lunar landings by 2040.





The 10-day HOPE mission at Tso Kar Valley marks a significant advance in India’s space exploration aspirations, complementing previous analogue research efforts in Ladakh and raising the region’s profile as a strategic location for planetary sciences.





It offers critical inputs for ISRO’s broader goals such as the Gaganyaan human spaceflight program and eventually building the Bharatiya Antariksha Station (Indian Space Station). This mission also positions India among global players conducting terrestrial simulations to address the complexities of life beyond Earth.





The HOPE mission simulates life in space by recreating extreme extra-terrestrial conditions in Ladakh’s Tso Kar Valley for 10 days, testing habitats, human physiology, and sustainability systems, thus paving the way for India's human missions to the Moon and Mars in the coming decades.





