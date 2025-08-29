



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the India-Japan Economic Forum in Tokyo on August 29, 2025, emphatically discussed the strong and evolving economic partnership between India and Japan.





He highlighted how India and Japan have successfully collaborated in the automobile sector and expressed optimism about recreating a similar level of synergy and success in sectors such as batteries, robotics, semiconductors, shipbuilding, and nuclear energy. Modi underscored that Japan is a "technology powerhouse" and India is a "talent powerhouse," asserting that the combination of Japanese technology and Indian talent is poised to lead the technological revolution of the 21st century.





During his speech, Modi acknowledged that Indian-Japanese cooperation has deep roots and has been a cornerstone in India’s development journey, ranging from metro systems to manufacturing and start-ups.





He emphasised the importance of expanding collaboration into new emerging sectors and outlined a five-point roadmap for future cooperation including manufacturing, technology and innovation, green energy transition, next-generation infrastructure, and skill development. Modi called upon Japanese businesses to "Come, Make in India and Make for the World," reinforcing India’s status as a politically stable, economically growing, and investor-friendly destination with transparent policies and strong reforms.





Modi also pointed out India’s bold and ambitious initiatives in AI, semiconductors, quantum computing, biotechnology, and space, and noted India’s opening of the nuclear energy sector to the private sector. The summit coincided with the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation on a Joint Credit Mechanism between India and Japan aimed at fostering cooperation on clean fuel and a green future, showing their combined focus on sustainable development and climate action.





Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba also underscored his support and shared enthusiasm for deepening economic ties, highlighting the complementarity of Indian talent and Japanese technology to build resilient supply chains and foster cooperation in critical sectors, especially semiconductors.





Modi stressed that India is currently the fastest-growing major economy globally and is soon set to become the third largest economy in the world. He also indicated that the India-Japan partnership is strategic and smart, with massive Japanese investments and a shared vision to lead in the Asian century marked by stability, growth, and shared prosperity.





This two-day forum, part of Modi’s official visit to Japan, served as a platform to reinforce the deep economic ties and explore concrete areas for expanded collaboration, positioning India and Japan as key partners in global technology, green energy, and industrial growth for the years ahead.





Based On ANI Report







