Akash missile which forms as an integral part of Akshateer air defence system





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled 'Mission Sudarshan Chakra', a transformative 10-year initiative to forge an indigenously built air and missile defence shield safeguarding India’s military and civilian installations against evolving aerial threats.





Set for completion by 2035, this mission aims not only to neutralise enemy incursion but also to retaliate with overwhelming force, mirroring the legendary precision of Lord Krishna’s Sudarshan Chakra from the Mahabharata.





Modi’s Independence Day address from the Red Fort highlighted the rapidly changing nature of warfare—unmanned drones, missiles, and cyber-attacks—demanding technology-driven defence solutions. The vision for Mission Sudarshan Chakra is both defensive and offensive, integrating advanced surveillance, cyber protection, and precision strike capabilities.





It will represent a fully indigenous system, researched, developed, and manufactured by Indian talent. The project underscores self-reliance in defence technology and draws its inspiration from Indian mythology, blending tradition with cutting-edge innovation.





The announcement follows India’s demonstrated technological prowess during Operation Sindoor—a direct, indigenous military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror strike.





During the intense May 7-10 clash with Pakistan, India’s air defence grid, fortified by the Akashteer control and reporting system and the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS), successfully repelled waves of Pakistani missile and drone attacks targeting numerous cities and military bases. Modi emphasised that years of technological investment yielded tangible results, with India's defences neutralizing every attempt to cause harm.





Mission Sudarshan Chakra will build on these successes, expanding the current multi-layered air defence grid. The core component, the IACCS, will be fused with next-generation missile strike forces, manufacturing precision-targeted weaponry capable of powerful counterstrikes and robust anti-cyber warfare measures.





Facilities ranging from strategic military installations to critical infrastructure and civilian spaces such as hospitals and railways will be brought under the protective cover.





The system is widely compared to Israel’s Iron Dome and the US's proposed Golden Dome, but with ambitious plans to surpass them in integration and indigenous capability.





The project will be a collaborative effort, involving defence research agencies, the armed forces, and Indian private-sector innovators, all working towards full strategic autonomy and future-proof national security.





In his address, Prime Minister Modi called for an expansion of defence technology, pledging that every citizen, regardless of the sophistication of an adversary’s attack, must feel safe under India’s superior shield. Mission Sudarshan Chakra is not only a challenge to Indian scientists and youth to innovate, but also a signal to adversaries that any strike will meet with swift and decisive countermeasures.





By 2035, India’s airspace will be guarded by a shield whose evolution reflects both the country’s technological advancement and the enduring spirit of self-reliant national defence.





Based On HT Report







