



Brightcom Group has announced a significant expansion with the launch of 'Brightcom Defence,' a newly formed division focused on developing autonomous defence solutions and next-generation aerospace intelligence software. This strategic move marks a pivotal shift for the company, which previously concentrated on digital marketing and software services, enabling its entry into the high-impact and rapidly evolving defence technology sector.





The Board of Directors approved this division specifically to tap into growing international markets for aerospace intelligence and autonomous defence solutions. Brightcom Defence will harness the group’s core strengths in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and real-time computing—to create advanced software and systems tailored to modern defence needs.





Key focus areas for Brightcom Defence include:





AI-Powered UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) Flight Systems: These programmable aerial platforms will utilise intelligent navigation and autonomous mission execution, adapting dynamically to battlefield scenarios.





High-Fidelity Mission Simulation Engines: Providing sophisticated modelling for mission planning and operational readiness, these engines are essential for training and real-world deployment of autonomous assets.





Aerial Platform Cybersecurity Programs: Designed for robust protection of mission-critical data, ensuring reliable and secure operation of aerial defence systems.





Real-Time Threat Detection And Response: Using advanced sensors and AI algorithms, Brightcom aims to deliver solutions that can quickly identify and respond to airborne and ground-based threats.





Coordinated Swarm Drone Operations: The division plans to enable synchronized operation of multiple autonomous drones—a critical capability for complex defence missions requiring large-scale, distributed response.





In addition to product development, Brightcom is actively seeking collaboration with government entities, global defence innovators, and allied technology partners. The company intends to leverage both its technological expertise and its industry relationships to accelerate innovation in defence, positioning itself to meet emerging security challenges.





The creation of Brightcom Defence is part of a wider corporate restructuring, with Brightcom Group now organised into four primary divisions:





Software Services Defence Next Generation Technologies (covering AI, ML, and quantum computing advancements)





Suresh Kumar Reddy, Chairman of Brightcom Group, highlighted that this strategic expansion and business realignment reinforce the company's commitment to driving technological innovation, ensuring sustainable growth, and securing a strong competitive position in future markets.





Brightcom’s entry into the aerospace and defence domain is anchored in its established proficiency in data-driven decision-making and AI-enabled solutions, setting the stage for the next phase of organizational evolution. The company will continue to develop the division, appointing experienced leadership and seeking advisory talent with proven credentials in defence and aerospace technologies to guide ongoing initiatives.





Brightcom Defence represents an ambitious leap for Brightcom Group, transitioning the company into advanced defence technology while continuing to innovate across its traditional business segments.





Based On ET News Report







