



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on August 26, 2025, commissioned two advanced multi-mission stealth frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, into the Indian Navy at the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam.





Addressing the commissioning ceremony, he lauded the Indian Navy’s indigenous warship capabilities by drawing a symbolic comparison with the United States’ advanced F-35 fighter jets, stating, "One nation has a flying F-35, and you have built a floating F-35, that also made in India."





This remark underscored the stealth, speed, and technological sophistication integrated into these warships, marking a significant milestone in India's indigenous naval shipbuilding prowess.





INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri are the latest additions to the Indian Navy's Project 17A stealth frigate class, which are follow-on versions of the earlier Project 17 (Shivalik) class frigates.





These stealth frigates showcase significant advancements in design, stealth capability, weaponry, and sensor systems, enabling them to undertake a full spectrum of maritime missions in high-threat environments and 'blue water' conditions.





They are equipped with state-of-the-art weapons and sensor packages including long-range strike armaments like supersonic BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles, Barak-8 long-range surface-to-air missiles, torpedo launchers, combat management and fire-control systems, 127 mm naval guns, rocket launchers, and advanced sonar and radar systems.





Additionally, their design incorporates stealth features such as angular superstructures, radar-absorbent materials, and infrared signature suppression to enhance survivability against detection and targeting.





The INS Udaygiri is the second ship from Project 17A built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai and is noted for being the fastest ship of its class delivered post-launch, an achievement attributed to modular construction methods.





INS Himgiri, the first Project 17A frigate constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata, also epitomises modern indigenous shipbuilding and was commissioned simultaneously with Udaygiri.





Both frigates carry forward the legacy of India’s erstwhile warships INS Udaygiri (F35) and INS Himgiri (F34), which served the Navy for over three decades.





Minister Rajnath Singh emphasised the importance of innovation and adaptation in modern warfare, highlighting the government’s focus on indigenous research and development in defence technologies under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.





He stressed the necessity for the armed forces to anticipate emerging threats and develop cutting-edge solutions to maintain operational readiness and technological superiority.





The induction of INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri strengthens India's eastern seaboard maritime security and further enhances the Indian Navy's capability to project power and safeguard its maritime interests in the Indian Ocean region.





Both vessels are fitted with sophisticated Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion systems and Integrated Platform Management Systems, supporting efficient operation across a wide range of naval missions.





With an indigenous content exceeding 75%, these frigates are a testament to India’s commitment to self-reliance in defence production and its aim to modernise its naval assets in line with global standards.





In conclusion, the commissioning of INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri marks a pivotal milestone in India's naval history, symbolising a leap in indigenous design, construction, and technological integration.





These warships are poised to serve as invincible guardians of the seas, contributing decisively to India’s maritime security and operational superiority while projecting the nation’s growing blue-water naval capabilities on the global stage.





Based On NDTV Report







