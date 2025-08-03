



On Friday evening, a significant counter-terrorism operation commenced in the forested region of Akhal, situated in Kulgam district, South Kashmir. This operation, termed “Operation Akhal,” was launched following reliable intelligence inputs received by the security forces, indicating the presence of terrorists in the densely wooded area.





Acting swiftly, the combined security apparatus—which included the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and supporting paramilitary units—initiated a meticulously planned cordon and search operation to prevent any escape and to flush out the suspected militants.





The operation began with security forces quickly surrounding the suspected hideout, thereby sealing off all possible exits and establishing strong perimeters around the area. An initial exchange of gunfire occurred as contact was established with the terrorists late on Friday.





During this phase, the security teams exercised maximum restraint and caution, mindful of the challenging terrain and visibility constraints caused by the dense foliage and approaching nightfall.





As darkness enveloped the region, operational dynamics necessitated the temporary suspension of direct action in order to minimise risk to personnel and to prevent collateral damage. Reinforcements were rushed to the site, and the cordon was further strengthened, ensuring that the suspects remained isolated and cutting off any avenues of escape or support.





With the arrival of dawn on Saturday, the security situation was reassessed and the operation resumed in full intensity. Guided by precise intelligence and the strategic deployment of forces, another round of fierce gunfire ensued in the early morning hours.





This renewed engagement resulted in the neutralisation of three terrorists, whose identities and affiliations are under verification by authorities as of this report. The successful conclusion of Operation Akhal underscores the readiness, professionalism, and coordination among the participating security units.





Following the encounter, authorities conducted a thorough search of the site to recover arms, ammunition, and possible identification documents from the slain terrorists. Efforts were also undertaken to ensure that no unexploded ordnance or risk to civilian life remained in the vicinity. The operation's conduct highlights the continuing security challenges in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in regions with difficult terrain that provide cover to insurgent elements.





Operation Akhal represents a significant blow to militant activities in the Kulgam district and reaffirms the commitment of security forces to maintain peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir. Vigilance remains high as agencies continue to monitor and act upon intelligence inputs to thwart any threats to regional security. The outcome demonstrates the importance of coordinated intelligence-sharing, rapid mobilisation, and disciplined tactical response in counter-terrorism efforts in the region.





Agencies







