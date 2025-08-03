



The India Pavilion—Bharat—at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka has emerged as a major attraction, drawing more than 23,000 visitors in a single day, according to figures shared by the Indian Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) and the Embassy of India in Japan.





The surge in attendance on Saturday reflects the global fascination with India's multifaceted heritage and cutting-edge achievements.





Visitors were captivated by a vibrant array of experiences at the pavilion, each offering an immersive glimpse into India’s rich tapestry of tradition, culture, wellness, and technological progress.





Central to the Pavilion's allure was its ability to showcase the breadth of India's artistic and scientific accomplishments under one roof.





The display highlighted India’s storied legacy in handicrafts, featuring masterpieces like Walnut Wood Carving from Jammu & Kashmir and the intricate Silver Filigree, also known as Tarakashi Art, from Odisha’s Cuttack region.





This was presented as part of the “One District One Product Zone,” a concept designed to promote unique crafts from diverse regions of India.





The cultural programming at the Pavilion continued to enchant attendees. Notable performances included a mesmerizing Kathak dance by Nalini Toshniwal and artists from the Ruchika Dance Academy, alongside the energetic vibrancy of Bollywood-inspired routines.





Performances such as these enabled visitors to experience India’s living traditions and its dynamic contemporary culture, leaving a lasting impression on international guests.





Beyond the arts, the Pavilion also served as a showcase for India's advancements in science and technology. The “Chandrayaan Zone” was a particular highlight, offering an interactive exploration of India’s role as a trailblazer in space research, with a focus on its acclaimed lunar missions.





This section left visitors enthralled by the ingenuity and ambition of India’s space program, demonstrating the nation’s growing footprint on the global scientific stage.





Wellness and spirituality, long associated with India, were equally prominent at the Pavilion. A special evening yoga session provided guests with a peaceful retreat, inviting them to embrace India's millennia-old journey towards holistic well-being, balance, and inner tranquillity. This resonated deeply with visitors seeking both cultural enrichment and personal renewal.





The Pavilion also played host to distinguished guests, including Dr. HC Nik Gugger, member of the Swiss National Council and President of the Swiss-India Parliamentarian group, who attended with his family—underscoring the event's diplomatic and cultural significance.





The World Expo event in Osaka reaffirms the deep-rooted ties between India and Japan. Their ‘Special Strategic and Global Partnership’ is anchored in shared values, spiritual affinity, and centuries-old cultural connections, making this collaborative showcase a meaningful expression of their enduring friendship.





Through its Pavilion, India has succeeded not only in attracting international attention but in deepening the understanding and appreciation of its diverse cultural, scientific, and artistic heritage among a global audience.





Based On ANI Report







