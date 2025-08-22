



The Border Security Force (BSF) of India and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) are set to hold the 56th edition of their Director-General (DG)-level Border Coordination Conference in Dhaka from August 25 to August 28, 2025.





The biannual four-day meeting will bring together the BSF delegation led by Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary and the BGB contingent under the leadership of Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui.





The primary objective of the conference is to address long-standing and emerging border management issues, enhance cooperation, and strengthen mechanisms for fostering security and confidence along the 4,096 km Indo-Bangladesh border, which is the fifth-longest international boundary in the world.





Among the key issues to be raised by the BSF during the deliberations are incidents of attacks on Indian civilians and border personnel by miscreants operating from the Bangladesh side of the border, as well as the persistent challenge of trans-border crimes.





These include illegal crossing, smuggling of cattle, narcotics, and contraband goods. Another high-priority agenda item is the construction of a single-row fencing along vulnerable stretches of the border, which India insists is necessary to curb unauthorised movement and maintain better surveillance.





Linked to this is the discussion about strengthening border-related infrastructure such as patrol roads, floodlights, and other joint monitoring mechanisms in sensitive regions.





Security threats linked to India Insurgent Groups (IIGs) finding shelter in Bangladesh also feature prominently on India’s agenda. The BSF will emphasise the need for coordinated action against such groups, urging their identification, neutralisation, and handover as part of sustained bilateral counter-insurgency cooperation.





In tandem, the two sides are expected to discuss enhanced adoption of the Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP), which was designed to encourage joint patrolling, real-time information sharing, and prompt flag meetings to de-escalate local tensions.





To build mutual trust, the BSF will advocate for more Confidence Building Measures (CBMs), such as cultural exchanges, sports events, and awareness campaigns for border villagers from both sides to reduce hostility and mistrust.





The conference is also significant from a historical and diplomatic perspective. The DG-level BSF-BGB border coordination meetings trace their origin to 1975, when delegations first convened in Kolkata under the Joint Indo-Bangladesh Guidelines for Border Authorities.





Initially held annually in alternation between the two countries, these meetings were upgraded in 1993 to a biannual format following discussions between the Home Secretaries of India and Bangladesh in Dhaka.





The institutionalised framework of dialogue has since become a critical platform for both nations to deal with sensitive border concerns while avoiding escalations through direct communication between frontier forces. As is customary, the discussions in Dhaka will culminate in a jointly agreed record that will be forwarded to India’s Ministry of Home Affairs and its Bangladeshi counterpart for further policy-level review.





The last DG-level conference was held in New Delhi between February 17 and 20, 2025, during which Bangladesh had raised its own set of concerns, such as incidents of firing, the safety of civilians, and humanitarian considerations along the border.





This alternating annual format ensures a balance of representations in both capitals, reflecting the emphasis placed on parity and cooperation in the relationship.





The upcoming Dhaka conference, therefore, stands as yet another milestone in maintaining operational synergy between the BSF and BGB, allowing both sides to sharpen security strategies while respecting the sensitivities of the close geographical and people-to-people linkages shared along the border.





In sum, the 56th DG-level BSF-BGB meeting will encompass over half a dozen critical issues central to regional peace and stability: preventing attacks on Indian border personnel and civilians, curbing trans-border crimes, erecting security infrastructure, combating insurgent elements, refining the CBMP for more effective results, deepening CBMs to foster trust, and exploring innovative collaborations for border development.





Against the backdrop of a complex border marked by both security imperatives and socio-cultural connectivity, the Dhaka dialogue represents a vital step in balancing enforcement with cooperation.





The outcomes of the conference will likely play an important role in shaping not just border security protocols, but also broader India-Bangladesh bilateral relations in the months ahead.





Based On ANI Report





