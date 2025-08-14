



India has strongly condemned the nuclear threats made by Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir during his recent visit to the United States, calling the remarks reckless and part of Islamabad's recurring strategy to divert attention from its internal problems through anti-India rhetoric.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India, through spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, stated that such war-mongering comments are a "well-known modus operandi" by Pakistan to hide its failures.





India emphasised that any misadventure by Pakistan will have painful consequences, referencing the recent military standoff in May 2025 when India responded decisively to Pakistan's drone and missile attacks after an Indian strike on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.





Asim Munir, during his US visit, reportedly warned that Pakistan, being a nuclear nation, would "take half the world down with us" if faced with an existential threat from India. He also threatened to target Indian infrastructure such as Mukesh Ambani's Jamnagar refinery.





These statements provoked a strong response from India, which condemned them as irresponsible nuclear sabre-rattling, a threat to regional and global security, and a provocation made on friendly third-country soil. India's reactions also raised concerns about the safety and control over Pakistan's nuclear arsenal, citing the Pakistani military's alleged close ties with terrorist groups.





Pakistan rejected India’s accusations, affirming that its nuclear policy is under full civilian control and that it has always exercised discipline and restraint. Pakistan warned that any Indian aggression would be met with an immediate and matching response.





The Pakistan Army chief’s remarks were made during a period of heightened tensions following the May 2025 conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, which started after India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting militants allegedly based in Pakistan. The conflict lasted four days with missile strikes and drone attacks on both sides before a ceasefire was brokered with US diplomatic involvement.





The United States has reaffirmed that its relations with both India and Pakistan remain unchanged despite Munir's nuclear threats made on US soil. The US emphasised its commitment to both nations and its role in helping avert a larger conflict in May.





India's response to Munir’s remarks stresses a commitment to safeguarding national security and a rejection of nuclear intimidation, warning Pakistan to temper its rhetoric and avoid further provocative actions that could escalate tensions dangerously. The situation remains delicate, with international attention on the region's stability and the risks posed by nuclear posturing amid unresolved conflicts between India and Pakistan.





Agencies







