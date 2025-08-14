



The National Assembly of Pakistan has passed the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2024, on August 14, 2025, reintroducing the provision of preventive detention for individuals suspected of terrorism-related activities. This amendment restores Section 11EEEE of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), which was initially enacted in 2014 in the aftermath of the Peshawar Army Public School attack but had expired in 2016 due to a sunset clause.





The key feature of this amendment is that it empowers both the military and civil armed forces to detain individuals suspected of terrorism for up to three months based on credible intelligence or reasonable suspicion. The law aims to enable authorities to preempt and disrupt terrorist activities before they can be executed. Detention beyond three months is also possible under the amendment, subject to constitutional safeguards under Article 10 of the Pakistani Constitution, which protects against unlawful arrest and detention.





The amendment bill, moved by Minister of State for Interior and Narcotics Control Talal Chaudhry, was approved after a clause-by-clause reading in the National Assembly, with 125 votes in favor and 59 against. The House rejected proposed changes by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F)'s Aliya Kamran but accepted an amendment from Pakistan Peoples Party's Syed Naveed Qamar.





Besides preventive detention powers, the amendment facilitates the establishment of Joint Interrogation Teams (JITs). These teams comprise police officers of rank not lower than Superintendent of Police (SP), members from intelligence agencies, military, civil armed forces, and other law enforcement agencies. JITs are tasked with conducting thorough investigations and gathering operational intelligence related to terrorism.





According to the provisions, the government or the armed forces (when Section 4 is invoked) may issue orders for preventive detention for a period not exceeding three months after recording reasons. Detention is applicable to persons suspected of involvement in offences related to national security, public order, target killing, kidnapping for ransom, extortion, or the maintenance of essential supplies and services.





A new provision in the amendment states that these powers will remain in force for three years from the date of enactment of the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Act, 2025, effectively acting as a sunset clause.





Pakistani Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar clarified that the law is intended for selective use and incorporates checks. Arrested individuals must be presented before a magistrate within 24 hours, and the law includes clauses ensuring the grounds for arrest are solid and justified.





The legislation has, however, faced criticism from opposition parties. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan condemned the amendment as a repetition of earlier laws that infringe on fundamental human rights. Opposition members also raised concerns about potential violations of constitutional Article 10 on safeguards against arrest and detention, and the risk of extended detention periods eroding public trust. Critics argue that the amendment could lead to misuse and undermine civil liberties by allowing prolonged preventive detention without charges.





Despite the controversy, the government justifies the amendment by highlighting Pakistan's current security challenges and the need for robust legal tools to empower government, military, and law enforcement agencies to act decisively against terrorism threats.





The Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2024, reinstates powerful preventive detention provisions for suspected terrorists, extends detention authority to both military and civil armed forces with oversight through Joint Interrogation Teams, and includes safeguard provisions. It reflects Pakistan's ongoing efforts to strengthen its counter-terrorism framework amid evolving security threats, while sparking debate on human rights and legal protections.