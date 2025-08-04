



The Philippine and Indian navies have commenced their first-ever joint patrols in the disputed South China Sea, marking a significant strategic development amid ongoing regional tensions.





The joint naval operation, a two-day sail involving three Indian warships alongside Philippine naval vessels, began on Sunday, just ahead of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s scheduled visit to New Delhi for talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





The Indian naval task group includes the guided-missile destroyer INS Delhi, the fleet tanker INS Shakti, and the anti-submarine warfare corvette INS Kiltan. These ships arrived in Manila for a port visit late last week in preparation for the joint patrol exercise.





The patrols are taking place in the West Philippine Sea, the name used by the Philippines for its exclusive economic zone within the South China Sea, a region contested by China, which claims almost the entire sea despite an international tribunal ruling that invalidated its claim.





The joint activity aims not only to enhance maritime cooperation and operational synergy between the two navies but also to underscore a shared commitment to freedom of navigation and adherence to international maritime law. Lieutenant Colonel John Paul Salgado of the Philippine military confirmed that the patrols have included activities such as replenishment at sea and ongoing maritime manoeuvres.





This historic collaboration reflects a deepening defence relationship between the Philippines and India. Over the past year, Manila has increased defence cooperation with multiple partners against the backdrop of repeated Chinese maritime assertiveness, including clashes and harassment of Filipino vessels conducting resupply missions to outposts in the contested waters.





The joint patrols signal a clear geopolitical message to Beijing, demonstrating solidarity and a deterrence posture in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.





President Marcos's visit to India is expected to culminate in signing agreements spanning law, culture, technology, and notably defence, continuing a trajectory of enhanced bilateral relations. The Philippines previously procured BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles from India, which are capable of speeds up to 3,450 kilometres per hour, showcasing India's role as a critical defence partner.





India, a Quad member alongside the United States, Japan, and Australia, has also encountered border disputes with China in the Himalayas. The Quad grouping, conceptualized partly to counterbalance China’s growing influence, adds a broader strategic context to India and the Philippines forging closer ties amid escalating regional security concerns.





Senior officials from both nations frame this joint patrol as more than a ceremonial exercise; it is a deliberate strategic assertion to uphold international maritime rules and to counter China’s expansive territorial claims.





This initiative reportedly originated at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi earlier in 2025 and demonstrates the maturation of India-Philippines strategic relations rooted in shared democratic values and maritime security interests.





The India-Philippines joint naval patrols in the South China Sea represent a landmark moment in regional security cooperation. The operation not only boosts bilateral defence ties but also sends a firm message to China about the international community’s resolve in maintaining lawful maritime order in this crucial and contested area.





Based On AFP Report







