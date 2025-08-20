Russian Charge d’Affaires in New Delhi, Roman Babushkin, on Wednesday voiced strong optimism regarding the resumption of the India-Russia-China (RIC) trilateral format, describing it as an essential mechanism for fostering regional stability and constructive cooperation among Asia’s three largest powers.





Addressing a press briefing in the capital, Babushkin underscored the RIC framework’s strategic importance in maintaining balance within the regional security and economic environment, particularly in light of the evolving global uncertainties arising from tariff-related disruptions imposed by the United States.





He emphasised that Moscow was “quite hopeful” of the format returning to regular ministerial- and leader-level exchanges in the near future, adding that such interactions had proven their efficiency in the past by providing a platform for addressing regional concerns and aligning positions on pressing global issues.





According to him, the trilateral initiative, which traces its origins back to the late 1990s, remains central to ensuring harmony in Asia, where the dynamics of India, Russia, and China largely dictate the stability of the wider region.





Babushkin also highlighted the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, scheduled to take place in Tianjin, China, from August 31 to September 1, as another important stage for high-level political engagement.





He pointed out that New Delhi had recently confirmed Prime Minister Modi’s participation in the summit following talks with the Chinese Foreign Minister, while there were also indications from international diplomatic circles that a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin may be in the works on the sidelines of the gathering.





He emphasised that such multilateral forums and bilateral conversations would complement the broader intention of reviving trilateral cooperation, thus reinforcing regional dialogue mechanisms.





Turning to recent developments in global diplomacy, Babushkin downplayed speculation surrounding the Russia-US summit held in Alaska on August 15. He described the meeting between the leaders of the two global powers as a “breakthrough” in efforts to restore fractured relations between Moscow and Washington.





Stressing that the agenda was far broader than the Russia-Ukraine conflict, he asserted that the summit was aimed at rebuilding trust and fostering diversified dialogue across multiple international issues. According to him, the spirit of the conversation between the two leaders was “warm, deep, and prolonged,” reflecting a willingness to open a new chapter in diplomatic engagement, despite ongoing tensions.





Addressing questions about the implications of Washington’s trade policy, Babushkin mentioned emerging media reports that US President Donald Trump, following his evaluation of the Alaska summit, might reconsider imposing an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports as a response to New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil.





He, however, cautioned that these reports remained unconfirmed, though he welcomed indications that such measures might be put on hold. These developments, he implied, further underline the importance of building a robust trilateral and multilateral dialogue structure in Asia, as global uncertainties—ranging from tariffs to security disputes—can significantly impact the geopolitical-economic landscape.





In essence, Babushkin’s remarks illustrated Russia’s strong diplomatic push to revive the India-Russia-China trilateral framework, while simultaneously leveraging regional platforms like the SCO and global-level discussions with the US to strengthen Moscow’s role as a pivotal player in both regional and international affairs.





His optimism reflects the Kremlin’s strategy of balancing relations in Asia while cautiously navigating the challenges posed by tensions with Washington and the shifting global economic order.





Based On ANI Report







