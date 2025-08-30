



Pakistan’s Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, Ishaq Dar, stated on Friday that Islamabad is prepared to engage in a composite dialogue with India provided it is conducted in a dignified and respectful manner. Addressing the media, Dar reiterated Pakistan’s longstanding position that all outstanding issues, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, must form the core of any bilateral engagement.





He underscored that while Pakistan is ready for dialogue, it will not “beg for talks,” emphasizing the need for equality and mutual respect in negotiations. This statement comes at a time of heightened tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.





On the Indian side, New Delhi has consistently maintained that its engagement with Islamabad will be restricted to issues relating to the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and curbing terrorism emanating from Pakistani soil.





The concept of a “composite dialogue” between India and Pakistan was first institutionalized in 2003 during the era of President Pervez Musharraf.





It was designed to address eight key areas, including peace and security, Kashmir, Siachen, Sir Creek, terrorism and drug trafficking, trade and economic cooperation, the Tulbul Navigation Project, and cultural exchanges.





However, the process was effectively derailed following the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, which India traced back to Pakistan-based groups. Despite intermittent attempts at resumption, the dialogue framework never returned to its original structure and intent.





Dar’s remarks were made in the backdrop of a recent military confrontation between the two countries. Tensions escalated after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people.





India retaliated on May 7 with precision air and missile strikes under “Operation Sindoor,” targeting terrorist infrastructure across the Line of Control (LoC) and deeper into Pakistan.





In response, Pakistan conducted a series of retaliatory operations on May 8, 9, and 10, attempting strikes against Indian military bases. The confrontation soon intensified, with both sides employing drones and missile systems in cross-border hostilities.





The four-day conflict reached a turning point by May 10, when both nations informally agreed to de-escalate after intense military exchanges, marking a fragile cessation of hostilities.





While India projected its strikes as necessary and targeted responses to terrorism, Pakistan portrayed its alleged military resilience during the conflict as evidence of its defensive capabilities.





Dar, in his address, claimed that Islamabad’s diplomatic narrative during and after the clashes had gained traction globally, crediting what he described as proactive and effective Pakistani diplomacy.





The Deputy Prime Minister further asserted that the Pakistani military had demonstrated formidable strength across air and land domains during the confrontation with India.





He issued a clear warning that Pakistan was prepared to respond decisively and with full force to any future Indian provocation, extending the scope of potential retaliation to the maritime arena as well.





His remarks were simultaneously couched in a call for dialogue, revealing a dual approach of signalling military preparedness on one hand while projecting readiness for political engagement on the other.





The developments once again highlight the volatility of the India-Pakistan relationship, where dialogue and conflict often alternate without producing long-term stability. India remains firm that terrorism must be the central issue of any bilateral discussion, while Pakistan continues to insist that Kashmir is the fundamental unresolved dispute.





With repeated derailments of structured dialogue in the past, the latest overtures from Islamabad are unlikely to make headway unless both sides find common ground on conditions for engagement.





The fragile calm achieved after the May conflict underscores the pressing need for durable mechanisms of communication, even as deep mistrust continues to plague relations between the two countries.





