



Rolls-Royce is considering establishing a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) capability in India for the AE2100 engine, which is operated by the Indian Air Force.





This initiative is closely aligned with the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) that recently came into effect and aims to accelerate Rolls-Royce's aerospace and defence engagement with India.





The company, represented by Abhishek Singh, Senior Vice President – Defence (India and South-East Asia), emphasizes its strong legacy in India and its intent to strengthen in-country capabilities within the framework of bilateral collaboration under CETA and the UK-India Vision 2035 roadmap.





Rolls-Royce is exploring opportunities not only to set up the MRO for the AE2100 engine but also to scale partnerships for assembly and testing related to the multi-role transport aircraft (MTA) program.





Singh highlighted that India is not just seen as a growth market but as a strategic partner for co-development, innovation, and capability-building in defence technologies. The initiative fits into a broader next chapter under India's defence industrial roadmap aimed at creating frameworks for deepening partnerships based on trust, talent, and technology.





Additionally, Rolls-Royce recently announced plans to double its sourcing from India over the next five years, expanding its supply chain footprint in India, especially for complex aero engine parts. The company seeks to bring more global technical expertise closer to where it is needed while engaging and nurturing local talent and supplier ecosystems through its collaborative partnerships.





Rolls-Royce has several joint ventures and long-standing partnerships in India, including those with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Force Motors, TATA, Godrej & Boyce, and Bharat Forge, underpinning its commitment to embedding its aerospace and defence operations within India.





This is part of broader ambitions to enhance partnerships, increase local sourcing, and foster innovation within the India-UK strategic relationship framework.





Based On ET News Report







