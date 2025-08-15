



US President Donald Trump on August 15, 2025, once again claimed credit for brokering the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, asserting that the two countries were on the brink of nuclear conflict and that his intervention "solved that." Speaking to the media, Trump highlighted that during the India-Pakistan conflict, "six or seven planes" were shot down, indicating the intensity of the aerial engagements.





He said, "If you look at Pakistan and India, planes were being knocked out of the air. Six or seven planes came down. They were ready to go. Maybe nuclear, we solved that." Trump also stated that he has resolved six wars in the last six months and expressed pride in these achievements.





These remarks come nine days after Trump reiterated his earlier claim on August 6 that the US helped broker the ceasefire between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.





Trump has consistently asserted his role in halting hostilities after India's decisive military response to Pakistan's aggression, particularly following Operation Sindoor, where the Indian military targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation to a terror attack in Pahalgam.





However, India has firmly denied any role of third-party mediation in the ceasefire, emphasizing that India and Pakistan bilaterally address issues related to Jammu and Kashmir. India maintains that the ceasefire was a result of bilateral military-to-military engagement initiated by Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations and not influenced by external actors.





India’s stand is supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statements clarifying that India paused its operations after achieving its objectives following the Pahalgam terror attack, with no outside intervention guiding the decision.





Meanwhile, Trump's recent diplomatic approach toward India has included economic measures, notably the announcement of a 50 percent reciprocal tariff on Indian imports, ostensibly due to India’s purchase of large quantities of Russian oil amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.





Trump accused India of buying Russian oil and subsequently selling it on the open market for profit, ignoring the human cost of the war in Ukraine. He warned that due to India's involvement, tariffs would increase substantially on imports from India to the US.





This stance has caused tension between the US and India, especially as the US simultaneously appears to be adopting a friendlier tone toward Pakistan, which has publicly credited Trump for helping end the conflict and even nominated him for a Nobel Peace Prize—a move India has neither endorsed nor recognised.





Trump also expressed confidence about his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, hoping to broker peace in the Russia-Ukraine war, but he remained cautious about immediate outcomes.





President Trump's repeated claims of having prevented a nuclear escalation between India and Pakistan and brokering a ceasefire have been strongly contested by India.





Nevertheless, Trump continues to leverage these claims as part of his broader narrative of diplomatic success, while simultaneously adopting a tougher economic stance against India related to its Russia oil imports and signalling a complex geopolitical posture in South Asia.





Based On ANI Report







