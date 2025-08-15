



India is set to host two significant defence engagements with the United States in August 2025 aimed at expediting ongoing military hardware procurements and further strengthening their defence partnership despite recent bilateral tensions.





A high-level US defence policy delegation is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi in mid-August, followed by a working-level 2+2 Intersessional Dialogue involving foreign and defence ministry officials from both countries toward the end of the month.





These meetings underscore the importance of defence cooperation as a central pillar in the India-US bilateral relationship and are intended to accelerate the progress of pending defence procurement projects.





Key agenda items likely to be discussed include the long-delayed delivery of General Electric-made F404 engines for India’s indigenous TEJAS MK-1A fighter jets, where recent deliveries have finally begun after almost two years of delays.





GE has committed to increasing monthly engine deliveries, with negotiations underway for a follow-on F404 order that could finalize by the end of August, alongside talks on the more advanced F414 engines planned for future Indian fighter projects like the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).





Additionally, the talks are expected to address the stalled acquisition of six additional Boeing P-8I long-range maritime patrol aircraft, which has been complicated by tariff and diplomatic disagreements but remains actively under negotiation.





Parallel to these engagements, the annual joint military exercise Yudh Abhyas between the Indian and US armies is scheduled to be held from September 1 to 14, 2025, in Alaska. This exercise is the largest to date, involving over 400 troops led by the Indian Army's Madras Regiment and focusing heavily on counter-terrorism operations.





The exercise will also feature tactical drills, joint planning, and field scenarios that simulate real-world counter-terrorism situations. The US Army is additionally set to demonstrate its amphibious Stryker combat vehicles at India’s request, potentially influencing future Indian military procurements.





The 2025 edition gains added significance as it follows India's Operation Sindoor, a recent domestic military campaign praised for its integration of modern warfare techniques, from which US forces are keen to derive operational lessons.





Despite the backdrop of tariff disputes initiated during the Trump administration and ongoing complexities including Pakistan-US military bonding, the India-US defence relationship remains resilient and continues to grow stronger across multiple domains.





Both sides reaffirm their commitment to deepening this strategic partnership with robust defence cooperation and sustained high-level dialogues aimed at enhancing regional stability and military modernization.





The upcoming defence talks and exercises represent a concerted effort to maintain momentum in bilateral defence ties and address outstanding procurement challenges in a timely manner.





Based On ET News Report







