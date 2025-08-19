



In May 2025, during the Indian military Operation Sindoor, satellite imagery and open-source intelligence have revealed significant defensive repositioning and a retreat of Pakistan’s naval forces amid heightened Indo-Pak tensions.





On the night between May 6 and 7, Indian forces launched strikes targeting nine terror-linked locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK). Following these precise operations, New Delhi communicated to Islamabad’s Director General Military Operations (DGMO) that its mission was complete.





Despite Pakistan's leadership threatening strong retaliation, subsequent satellite images analysed by India Today's OSINT team depict a markedly defensive posture by the Pakistan Navy (PN).





Notably, Pakistan’s frontline warships were observed being withdrawn from their primary naval dockyard at Karachi, instead being relocated to commercial cargo terminals and container berths within the city.





This shift was captured in satellite pictures from May 8, showing PN warships docked alongside civilian vessels, an unusual move indicating an attempt to shield military assets from targeted missile attacks by blending them with commercial shipping infrastructure.





Former Vice Admiral SC Suresh Bangara, a retired Indian naval commander familiar with Karachi’s waters, noted that the continued presence of Pakistani warships in harbour, rather than underway or combat-ready, reflected poor operational readiness amid full-scale military alert. The berthing of warships in commercial terminals was interpreted as Pakistan’s strategy to evade missile detection and attacks, even at the risk of jeopardising civilian assets nearby.





Further west, the port of Gwadar—around 100 kilometers from the Iranian border—served as a temporary refuge for several key elements of Pakistan’s naval fleet. Satellite images showed multiple frontline warships, including two Zulfiquar-class frigates, two large Tughril-class frigates, the lone US-built Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigate, and maritime patrol vessels clustered tightly at Gwadar's commercial docks.





The port's container storage areas were largely emptied during this period, enabling maximum dock space occupation by military vessels. Gwadar, promoted as the premier commercial hub of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, appeared repurposed as a naval fall-back base in the face of Indian naval pressure.





Geo-intelligence expert Damien Symon noted that Gwadar’s use as a naval sanctuary likely aimed to disperse Pakistan’s fleet away from the more vulnerable Karachi port, despite Gwadar’s shortcomings for frontline naval operations. Vice Admiral Bangara criticised this choice, highlighting that it left the warships exposed and suggested that Pakistan’s submarine arm represented the only real naval force actively at sea during this crisis, especially as many submarines were side-lined for maintenance.





The apparent defensive and fragmented naval posture aligned with the broader narrative of Pakistan’s military preparedness under scrutiny. Prior to Operation Sindoor, Pakistan had publicly celebrated an indigenous P282 ship-launched ballistic missile promising high-precision strikes over 350 km, exemplified by Zulfiquar-class frigates firing this missile.





However, during the conflict, half of these cutting-edge frigates remained inactive in safe havens rather than engaging on the frontline. The Indian Navy, by contrast, publicly showcased strategic readiness, notably deploying its first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, on its maiden combat deployment in the Arabian Sea—an obvious exertion of pressure in neighbouring waters.





The overall picture from these developments is that Pakistan chose to prioritise fleet preservation and civilian asset protection over engagement. This is supported by reports of Pakistan using commercial aircraft for military cover as well, indicating a strategy of risk aversion in the face of Indian joint military operations.





Indian naval and military voices remarked on the effectiveness and precision of Operation Sindoor, emphasising that India achieved all its operational goals without having to escalate to missile or broader naval warfare. Vice Admiral Bangara stated that a potent naval strike would have been highly destructive on Pakistani maritime assets, comparable to past decisive air strikes, but the operation was purposefully restrained while maintaining readiness for future escalation.





Ultimately, the satellite imagery and expert analyses underline a calculated Pakistani naval retreat and dispersal under Indian military pressure. The deployment of frontline warships at civilian port facilities in Karachi and Gwadar denotes strategic defensive adaptations but simultaneously suggests operational constraints and diminished readiness.





Gwadar's transformation from a commercial port into a naval fall-back point reflects broader vulnerabilities in Pakistan's maritime defence. India’s credible threat and demonstrated operational capabilities in the Arabian Sea appear to have effectively constrained Pakistan’s naval options, pushing its fleet into hiding and signalling a pause in hostilities with an eye on sustained readiness for future confrontations.





This detailed assessment from satellite intelligence, expert military analysis, and operational outcomes highlights the strategic naval dynamics of Operation Sindoor, emphasising Indian preparedness and Pakistani defensive realignment in a high-stakes regional conflict environment.





Based On India Today Report







