



Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district recovered a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and suspected narcotics during a search operation in the forested area of Awoora.





Conducted with specific intelligence inputs, the operation led to the discovery of various weapons and explosives including four UBGl grenades, three Pakistan-made hand grenades, one Chinese pistol, one improvised explosive device (IED), and 30 mine fuses with wires.





Alongside these, security personnel recovered 16 packets containing a substance suspected to be brown sugar and a handbag inscribed with a Pakistani address in Urdu.





The recovery reflects ongoing security efforts in the region to curb militant activities and maintain stability, particularly ahead of important events.





The arms and ammunition found in the forest area underscore the persistent threat posed by militants and the strategic challenges faced by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.





The operation and its outcomes align with previous efforts where similar caches have been found in the region's dense forests, underlining an ongoing campaign against militant hideouts and arms smuggling.





Based On PTI Report







