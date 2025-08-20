



India-China relations appear to be witnessing an upward trajectory with renewed diplomatic engagements, as emphasised by India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval during his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in New Delhi this week.





Opening the 24th round of Special Representatives' (SR) talks on the boundary question, Doval underscored that bilateral interactions between the two Asian giants have grown more substantial in recent months and that “setbacks in past years were not in the interest of either population.”





He pointed out that the leadership dialogue between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in Kazan last year had provided vital direction for future engagement and had infused momentum into efforts for a “proper settlement” of long-standing boundary disputes.





Importantly, Doval formally confirmed that PM Modi will travel to Tianjin, China, on August 31–September 1 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit—an acknowledgment that signals a further thaw after years of strained ties.





In his televised address, Doval also spoke of “new energy and momentum” in bilateral relations, particularly noting the improvement in peace and stability along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).





His optimism was echoed by Wang Yi, who stressed that both countries must “follow the strategic guidance of their leaders” by deepening mutual trust, expanding areas of cooperation, and resolving border-specific issues through structured dialogue.





Wang highlighted that their extensive discussions, both in smaller and larger group formats, were aimed at building consensus and identifying practical objectives that would foster conditions for enhanced bilateral growth.





His remarks signalled a willingness on Beijing’s part to create a cooperative framework that balances contentious security issues with wider economic and cultural exchanges.





Wang’s visit comes at a crucial time when India and China are attempting to restore trust following the deep freeze in relations that began with the Galwan Valley clashes of June 2020, which significantly ruptured the bilateral relationship.





Despite disengagement at major friction points such as Demchok and Depsang, completed in October 2024, both armies still maintain about 50,000–60,000 troops each along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh, indicative of incomplete de-escalation.





The Special Representatives’ dialogue is thus being closely watched, with expectations that new confidence-building measures may be outlined to stabilise border management and prevent further flare-ups.





Importantly, the revival of dialogue mechanisms since the MODI-XI Jinping meeting in Kazan has been accompanied by symbolic yet meaningful steps toward normalisation, including India’s decision to resume issuance of tourist visas for Chinese nationals and the reactivation of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.





These initiatives are part of broader efforts to rebuild people-to-people connectivity and reduce the trust deficit. NSA Doval’s previous December 2024 visit to China had already paved the way for Tuesday’s SR talks by reaffirming both governments’ intention to pursue structured engagement despite lingering mistrust.





Analysts note that while disengagement has prevented frontline confrontations, the key challenge remains in shifting from “managing tensions” to “generating durable trust.”





Overall, the latest round of SR talks and Modi’s upcoming trip point toward a cautiously optimistic phase in Indo-China relations.





The “upward trend” described by Doval suggests that both sides recognise the strategic and economic value of stabilising ties, even while military deployments on the border serve as reminders of unresolved geopolitical frictions.





If the SR talks succeed in producing new mechanisms of de-escalation and confidence-building, India and China may progress from crisis management toward a more constructive and sustainable partnership.





However, the durability of this thaw will depend on whether political will translates into measurable ground-level changes along the LAC and whether bilateral cooperation expands beyond the security prism into trade, connectivity, and cultural fields.





