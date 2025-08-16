

In a recent interview with Fox News aboard Air Force One, US President Donald Trump asserted that Russia has effectively lost India as a significant oil client, a development he attributes to the economic pressure and sanctions threat imposed by the United States.





Trump highlighted that India was responsible for about 40% of Russia's oil trade, and with the US imposing tariffs and threatening secondary sanctions, India has been forced to reduce its purchases of Russian crude oil. He also mentioned that China remains a major buyer of Russian oil, suggesting that similar sanctions could be considered against Beijing as well.





Trump's comments come in the wake of his administration's decision to impose a 50% tariff on Indian imports, aimed largely at curbing India's trade with Russia. The additional tariff, which builds on a 25% levy announced on August 7, 2025, targets Indian goods over concerns that India’s imports of Russian oil, directly or indirectly, pose "an unusual and extraordinary threat" to US national security and foreign policy interests.





While the initial 25% tariff was implemented immediately, the additional 25% surcharge took effect after a 21-day period, impacting a broad range of Indian imports.





Responding to questions about why India was singled out despite other countries such as China also continuing to purchase Russian oil, Trump indicated that the situation was evolving and hinted that stronger secondary sanctions could soon be applied to both India and China. He emphasised the potential devastating impact of such sanctions on Russia's oil economy if implemented.





India, however, has firmly rejected the US tariff hikes and sanctions as "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable." The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) underlined that India’s oil imports from Russia are driven by market factors and the imperative of ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion population. The MEA also insisted that India would take every necessary step to safeguard its national interests in response to the US measures.





The tariff imposition and sanctions threat have sparked significant diplomatic tensions between the US and India, with India asserting its right to pursue energy security and economic policies independent of external pressures.





Meanwhile, Trump attributed to these trade confrontations a role in bringing Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiation table, suggesting that losing India as a major oil customer (India being Russia's second-largest after China) contributed to Russia seeking talks with the US.





In summary, President Trump is leveraging tariffs and sanction threats to pressure India to curtail its purchases of Russian oil as part of a broader strategy to economically isolate Russia amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions, while India resists these attempts, affirming its sovereign rights and energy imperatives. The situation remains dynamic, with potential secondary sanctions against other countries like China also on the horizon.





Based On ANI Report







