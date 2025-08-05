



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India strongly defended the country's decision to import oil from Russia following criticism and tariff threats by former US President Donald Trump.





The MEA described Trump's accusations and threats as "unjustified and unreasonable" and reaffirmed India's sovereign right to make trade decisions driven by national interest and market realities.





India’s imports from Russia are a necessity aimed at ensuring stable and affordable energy supplies for its citizens, prompted by disruptions in traditional supply chains after the Ukraine conflict began. The MEA emphasised that India began increasing imports from Russia because many traditional suppliers redirected supplies to Europe, and that the US had initially encouraged such imports to foster global energy market stability.





India also highlighted the hypocrisy of Western criticism by pointing out that the European Union in 2024 had a significantly larger overall trade with Russia (€67.5 billion in goods and €17.2 billion in services) than India, including record imports of Russian LNG, and that the US continues to import uranium hexafluoride, palladium, fertilizers, and chemicals from Russia for strategic industries. The MEA stressed that unlike India, the US and EU's trade with Russia is not compelled by energy security or national necessity.





The strong MEA statement underscored that India’s purchases are market-driven, reflecting global realities, and necessary to safeguard the country's national interests and economic security. India categorically rejected Trump's claim that it was profiteering by reselling Russian oil, standing by its right to pursue energy security amid the ongoing geopolitical conflict involving Ukraine.





India’s MEA response framed its Russian oil imports as a pragmatic and sovereign choice compelled by global market conditions and energy needs, while calling out double standards and asserting readiness to defend India’s interests against tariff threats by the US and criticism from the EU.





Based On ANI Report







