



Nikki Haley, former United States Ambassador to the United Nations and a prominent Republican leader, has issued an urgent appeal for a direct meeting between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrest the sharp downward spiral in bilateral relations.





Writing in a recent op-ed for Newsweek, Haley argued that it would be a “massive and preventable mistake” for Washington to let trade disputes with New Delhi escalate into a long-term rupture, pointing out that such a development would serve the strategic interests of China.





Emphasising that the US-India relationship is critical to countering Beijing’s increasing geopolitical influence, Haley asserted that the partnership between the world’s two largest democracies should be an obvious priority in America’s foreign policy framework.





She warned that if tensions over tariffs and India’s imports of Russian crude oil were allowed to fester, it would risk giving the Chinese Communist Party a chance to exploit divisions between Washington and New Delhi.





Haley stressed that the immediate goal should be repairing the rift by elevating diplomatic engagement with India to the same level of attention and resources that the US devotes to China or Israel.





She advised that the most effective way forward would be direct high-level dialogue between Trump and Modi, calling such a meeting the “most urgent priority” to restore momentum in the strategic relationship.





On India’s part, she urged New Delhi to engage seriously with Washington’s concerns over Russian oil purchases, while also cautioning the US administration against overreacting with punitive tariffs that could irreparably damage a longstanding friendship.





The Trump administration has already levied a 25 percent tariff on Indian goods, compounded by penalties for India’s ongoing trade in Russian energy, a policy Haley implied was dangerously counterproductive.





Haley’s intervention reflects her continuing influence on foreign policy debates within the Republican Party. Despite running against Trump in the 2024 Republican presidential primaries and emerging as his closest rival, she later endorsed his candidacy while maintaining a degree of independence and criticism regarding his policies.





Her latest remarks highlight both strategic urgency and political nuance, as she frames India not only as a valuable ally, but as an indispensable partner in containing China’s assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.





She reminded Washington that decades of trust, shared democratic values, and growing defence and economic interactions form a strong foundation for overcoming challenges today.





Haley also underlined that while trade disagreements and difficult conversations on sensitive issues are inevitable, they should be seen as part of a mature and deepening partnership rather than existential threats.





The message from Haley is clear: the United States cannot afford to lose India at a moment when geopolitical rivalries are intensifying. By prioritising open engagement at the highest political level, recalibrating trade relations, and aligning more closely on global security challenges, Washington and New Delhi could strengthen what she called a “no-brainer” alliance.





Her intervention serves as a pointed reminder that any further drift in the relationship could undermine not just US-India ties but also American strategic interests in Asia, while giving Beijing the upper hand.





For Haley, the way forward lies in reinforcing, not fracturing, the bilateral partnership, one that she believes is essential for both nations in navigating the challenges of a changing world order.





Based On NDTV Report







