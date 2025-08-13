



British political commentator and author David Vance has vehemently condemned the nuclear threats made by Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir during his recent visit to the United States. Vance described Munir's comments as "absolutely scandalous and disgraceful," characterising them as reckless and insane, particularly the insinuation of a nuclear exchange with India.





He praised India's response to the threats as measured and coherent and emphasised that such inflammatory remarks should not be allowed to go unchallenged.





Vance went further by demanding that the United States should sever diplomatic relations with Pakistan until it begins to behave like a civilised country—a condition he asserts Pakistan has not met for a long time.





Criticising the US government's muted response, he argued that Washington should have strongly condemned Munir's comments, especially since they were made on US soil, which Vance interpreted as a calculated insult by the Pakistani military chief.





He expressed puzzlement over the perceived tolerance by the US and former President Donald Trump for such provocative rhetoric, suggesting that Pakistan seems to believe they can utter anything on such sensitive matters without consequences.





The comments by Munir reportedly included a threat that Pakistan could resort to nuclear weapons against India and potentially "half the world" in the face of an existential threat. These remarks have sparked significant diplomatic fallout.





India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) responded swiftly and firmly, condemning the nuclear sabre-rattling as a stock-in-trade of Pakistan.





The MEA highlighted the irresponsibility in such statements and underscored the concerns about the integrity of nuclear command and control in Pakistan, a country where the military is reportedly closely linked with terrorist groups.





The statement regretted that such remarks were made from the soil of a friendly third country, implicitly referencing the United States.





MEA reaffirmed India's position that it will not succumb to nuclear blackmail and will continue to take all necessary measures to protect national security.





The incident has intensified calls for reconsideration of diplomatic ties, with voices like David Vance's urging a more robust and principled US stance towards Pakistan, emphasising that continued tolerance undermines international peace and security.





Based On ANI Report







