



On the eve of India’s 79th Independence Day, the High Commissioner of Singapore to India, Simon Wong, extended warm greetings to the nation, underscoring the deep-rooted friendship and strategic cooperation between the two countries.





In a post on X on Thursday, Wong congratulated India and reaffirmed Singapore’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, especially as both countries mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.





“Happy 79th Independence Day India! As close partners, we value our friendship and look forward to even stronger ties ahead as we commemorate the 60th anniversary of our bilateral ties. Wishing all our Indian friends a joyful celebration!” his message read.





This gesture of goodwill came at a time when India and Singapore continue to enhance their collaboration in a range of sectors including trade, investments, defence, culture, education, and people-to-people exchanges, aligning with India’s Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision, and Indo-Pacific Vision.





President Droupadi Murmu, during her meeting on Wednesday with a Singapore ministerial delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, praised Singapore as a “key partner” in India’s growth journey.





The delegation was in New Delhi to attend the third meeting of the India-Singapore Ministerial Round-Table (ISMR), underscoring the growing synergy between the two economies and their shared vision for regional stability and prosperity.





In another diplomatic gesture, the Slovak Ambassador to India also conveyed heartfelt wishes to the Indian people ahead of the Independence Day festivities. Across the country, preparations are in full swing for the grand celebrations marking 79 years since India attained freedom from colonial rule.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nationwide observance from the historic Red Fort in Delhi, where he will unfurl the National Flag and deliver a keynote address to the nation.





This year’s Independence Day celebrations are thematically anchored in "Naya Bharat", symbolising a bold, secure, and prosperous new India that is steadily progressing toward the Government’s long-term vision of "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India) by 2047.





The Ministry of Defence has outlined an elaborate ceremonial schedule — upon his arrival at the Red Fort, the Prime Minister will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.





The Defence Secretary will then introduce Prime Minister Modi to Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, the General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Delhi Area, who will escort him to the Saluting Base. There, a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard will present a general salute before the Prime Minister inspects the Guard of Honour.





This year, the Guard of Honour contingent will comprise 96 personnel — one officer and 24 representatives each from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and Delhi Police. The Indian Air Force is serving as the coordinating service for the 2025 Independence Day celebrations.





The scale of participation is set to be one of the most diverse in recent years, with approximately 5,000 special guests invited to witness the ceremony, representing various walks of life to ensure inclusive national representation.





Additionally, over 1,500 participants from multiple states and union territories, dressed in vibrant traditional attire, will add a cultural dimension to the grand ceremony.





The event will not only commemorate India’s hard-won independence but also serve as a platform to reflect on the country’s developmental strides and renewed confidence as it charts its course toward becoming a global leader.





The collaborative messages from international partners such as Singapore and Slovakia underscore the respect and recognition India commands on the global stage, while the theme-driven celebrations highlight the nation’s collective aspirations for a progressive and self-reliant future.





Based On ANI Report







