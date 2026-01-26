



Chinese President Xi Jinping has extended a message of partnership to India on the occasion of its 77th Republic Day, urging that the "dragon and the elephant dance together." This evocative phrase, delivered via a congratulatory note to President Droupadi Murmu, underscores Beijing's intent to foster neighbourly ties amid a backdrop of historical tensions.





The message was relayed by Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, through a post on X. He emphasised that China and India should serve as "good-neighbourly friends and partners that help each other succeed." This comes at a time when bilateral relations have shown signs of normalisation following prolonged standoffs along their contested border.





Relations between the two Asian giants hit a low in 2020 due to the Galwan Valley clash, which claimed lives on both sides and led to military build-ups in Ladakh. Diplomatic efforts since then have aimed at disengagement and de-escalation, with incremental progress reported in multiple rounds of corps commander-level talks.





A key milestone occurred in October 2025, when direct flights between mainland China and India resumed after a five-year hiatus. This move symbolises thawing ties and aligns with commitments made during Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to New Delhi in August 2025.





During those bilateral discussions with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, both nations agreed to expedite an updated Air Services Agreement. They also pledged to streamline visas for tourists, business travellers, media personnel, and other visitors, boosting people-to-people connectivity.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping reinforced this momentum during their sideline meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit on 31 August 2025. The leaders highlighted the importance of direct flights and visa facilitation to strengthen interpersonal bonds.





Earlier this month, on 14 January 2026, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri engaged with Sun Haiyan, Vice Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CCP). The Ministry of External Affairs noted on X that the talks reviewed positive bilateral trends and explored avenues for enhanced exchanges while addressing sensitive concerns.





In a notable development on 13 January, a CCP delegation met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur. The half-hour courtesy call, initiated by the Chinese side, carried no formal agenda, according to sources.





The same delegation visited the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters, engaging with General Secretary Arun Singh and Foreign Affairs Department Convener Vijay Chauthaiwale. Officials described these interactions as routine exchanges, cautioning against interpreting them as policy-level deliberations.





Xi's Republic Day overture revives the "dragon-elephant tango" metaphor, first coined during his 2014 visit to India and echoed in subsequent summits. It signals China's desire for stable ties with its larger neighbour, especially as both nations navigate global uncertainties.





Economically, India remains a vital partner for China, with bilateral trade exceeding $100 billion annually despite New Delhi's push for self-reliance under Atmanirbhar Bharat. Resumed flights could invigorate commerce, tourism, and cultural exchanges, though border trust deficits linger.





Strategic analysts view these overtures as pragmatic diplomacy. For India, engaging China supports its multi-alignment strategy, balancing SCO participation with Quad partnerships. Beijing, meanwhile, seeks to counter encirclement perceptions amid US-India defence pacts.





Challenges persist, including unresolved border demarcations and China's infrastructure projects in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir via the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Recent patrolling agreements in Ladakh offer hope, but full disengagement remains elusive.





People-to-people initiatives, such as student exchanges and tourism revival, could build goodwill. Yet, visa restrictions and mutual suspicions—fuelled by events like the 2020 clash—require sustained trust-building.





The timing aligns with India's Republic Day parade on 26 January 2026, showcasing advancements in aerospace and missile technology—domains where China-India rivalry intensifies, from hypersonics to space assets.





Ultimately, Xi's call for partnership tests India's strategic autonomy. While economic pragmatism favours engagement, security imperatives demand vigilance. The "dance" may proceed, but with measured steps.





Based On ANI Report







