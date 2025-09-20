



General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff, during his visit to Arunachal Pradesh’s Likabali drone centre, reinforced the Indian Army’s decisive thrust towards institutionalising drone capabilities across operational formations.





His inspection of the facility underlined the army’s rapid pace in equipping infantry and artillery units with unmanned systems and counter-drone technologies, marking a structural shift in force preparedness.





This initiative builds on his July 26 Kargil Vijay Diwas address, where he declared that every infantry battalion will field a dedicated drone platoon, artillery regiments will deploy counter-drone and loitering munition capabilities, and composite 'Divyastra' batteries will augment precision firepower and survivability.





The army’s roadmap is anchored in the concept of ‘Eagle in the Arm’, envisioning every soldier with the skill and access to operate drones akin to carrying a personal weapon—thus embedding unmanned systems as a core battlefield competency rather than a specialised niche.





Drone centres have already been set up at premier institutions such as the Indian Military Academy, Infantry School Mhow, and Officers Training Academy Chennai to drive doctrinal integration and structured training pipelines. The outlined applications stretch beyond tactical ISR, encompassing combat strike roles, logistics transport, medical evacuation, and digital battlefield awareness.





Simultaneously, layered counter-drone architectures are being inducted as a defensive shield to neutralise hostile UAVs, ensuring symmetry between offensive drone employment and protective measures against adversary systems.





This twin focus reflects the institutional recognition that unmanned platforms—whether for reconnaissance, strike, or denial—are now central elements of contemporary conflict theatres. The urgency of integration was reinforced by lessons from Operation Sindoor earlier this year, where drones and counter-drone systems reportedly played pivotal roles during counter-terror operations in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.





By embedding these technologies within force structures and soldier-level doctrine, the Indian Army is poised to multiply its striking power and operational depth, equipping the “soldier of tomorrow” with not merely a firearm but also an aerial capability that enhances vision, reach, resilience, and lethality.





