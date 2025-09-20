



An intelligence-based encounter commenced between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Friday night around 8 pm, as confirmed by Army officials. The operation was initiated after alert troops from the Indian Army's White Knight Corps received credible inputs regarding terrorist movement in the general area of Kishtwar.





Upon locating the suspected hideout, troops swiftly cordoned off the area and established contact with the militants, triggering an intense exchange of fire. The Army, in an official communication, reported that the engagement involved a well-coordinated effort by mixed-security contingents working under a joint operational command.





Throughout the engagement, the security forces deployed night-vision tools and advanced surveillance equipment to monitor terrorist movement and prevent escape routes. Intermittent bursts of gunfire and controlled explosions were heard from within the zone, suggesting heavy resistance from the holed-in militants.





Additional reinforcements—including J&K Police and CRPF units—were rushed to Kishtwar to strengthen the outer cordon, restrict civilian movement, and prevent collateral damage within the populated vicinity near the encounter site.





Officials maintained that the counter-terror operation was being conducted with a strict focus on minimum casualties and adherence to standard operating procedures. As of the latest updates, the encounter remains ongoing, with troops intensifying search-and-destroy sweeps in forested and rugged sections frequently exploited as hideouts by militant groups in the region.



