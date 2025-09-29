



Donald Trump’s latest White House meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir has gained attention after new images showed Munir presenting a wooden box filled with rare earth minerals to the U.S. President.





The picture symbolized Pakistan’s growing effort to leverage its mineral wealth as a strategic tool in improving its relationship with Washington, which had been strained for much of the last decade. This visit marked the first time in six years that a Pakistani prime minister had been hosted at the White House, highlighting the importance both sides now attach to re-engagement.





According to official statements, the meeting lasted about ninety minutes and was also attended by Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Sharif praised Trump as a “man of peace” and thanked him for the July tariff deal, which imposed a 19 percent tariff on Pakistani imports while opening avenues for American investment in Pakistan’s oil and energy sectors.





He reiterated Pakistan’s interest in deepening cooperation in agriculture, IT, mineral exploration, and energy projects. Munir’s demonstration of rare earth samples underscored Islamabad’s intent to market strategic commodities that are key to advanced manufacturing and clean energy technologies.





The United States has in recent years treated critical minerals such as copper, gold, tungsten, and rare earth elements as vital to supply chains of electric vehicles, renewable energy, and defence systems.





Pakistan’s move to align itself with this U.S. agenda comes at a time when Washington is attempting to diversify away from Chinese dominance in rare earth production. The presentation of mineral samples was both symbolic and pragmatic, projecting Pakistan as a potential partner in mitigating supply risks for America’s high-tech industries.





In September, Pakistan’s Frontier Works Organisation signed a memorandum of understanding with Missouri-based U.S. Strategic Metals. Their collaboration aims to set up a poly-metallic refinery in Pakistan, enabling local processing capacity instead of exporting raw ore. A second agreement was signed between Pakistan’s National Logistics Corp and Portugal’s Mota-Engil Group to boost mining-related infrastructure.





Both ventures are intended to lay the groundwork for long-term foreign investment in the mining sector. According to the Pakistani government, these projects will initially export readily available minerals including antimony, copper, and rare earths, creating an early revenue stream.





Economically, Islamabad views its mineral wealth as a potential lifeline. Pakistani leaders, including Sharif, have claimed reserves worth trillions of dollars could help resolve the country’s chronic balance-of-payments crisis and reduce reliance on foreign loans.





For Washington, securing another reliable supply of critical minerals outside China offers strategic and economic advantages. This convergence of interests has likely accelerated U.S. willingness to engage despite Pakistan’s past instability in policy and governance.





Despite the optimism, most of Pakistan’s mineral resources are concentrated in Balochistan. The province, however, has long suffered from insurgency and separatist violence, with militant groups opposing extraction projects by both domestic and foreign companies.





Security concerns have historically deterred investors and complicated Pakistan’s efforts to exploit its mineral reserves. For U.S. companies, this remains the chief risk in entering the Pakistani mining sector, possibly requiring heavy reliance on military protection and state-backed agreements to function effectively.





The White House meeting, paired with tangible trade and investment deals, signals a thaw in U.S.–Pakistan relations following years of tension under previous administrations.





From counterterrorism disagreements to sharp differences over Afghanistan, the bilateral relationship had often fluctuated between mistrust and transactional cooperation.





Now, Pakistan’s minerals offer a platform for a broader economic engagement where mutual interests may align more closely. While the success of this strategy depends on consistent policy and stability within Pakistan, the recent symbolism in the Oval Office suggests both sides see opportunity in a pragmatic partnership.





Agencies







