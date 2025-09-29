



The first-ever global edition of the Viksit Bharat Run 2025 was successfully organised on Sunday, marking a historic moment for India’s outreach to its diaspora. The initiative, jointly conducted by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), witnessed participation across more than 100 countries. It formed a major highlight of the ongoing Seva Pakhwada (17 September – 2 October), held under the theme “Run to Serve the Nation.”





The Viksit Bharat Run was conceived to inspire collective action for nation-building while unifying global Indian communities under a shared sense of service. It aimed at reaffirming India’s developmental vision for a Viksit Bharat by 2047, integrating the contributions of both residents in India and overseas citizens.





The event sought to highlight the diaspora’s dual role: serving their host nations while promoting India’s growth story on the global stage.





Community runs of 3–5 km were held in iconic and accessible urban spaces, ranging from parks and city centres to cultural landmarks. Enthusiastic participation was reported in cities such as Bangkok, Beijing, Beirut, Bishkek, Brunei, Dili, Doha, Galle, Nairobi, Kuala Lumpur, Ljubljana, Mandalay, Melbourne, Perth, Riyadh, Rome, Seoul, Sydney, and Tokyo. Runs were also conducted in countries including Bhutan, Switzerland, and Tanzania. The wide geographical spread showcased the event’s success in mobilising not just Indians overseas, but also local communities and friends of India.





High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom, Vikram Doraiswami, underlined the essence of the run. He explained that the initiative underscored India’s identity as a community of service, one that gives back both to India and to societies around the world where Indians live and thrive. This message aligned with India’s diplomatic narrative of being a constructive global partner.





Diaspora professionals, students, cultural organisations, and friends of India joined these runs with visible enthusiasm. Participants expressed pride in being part of an initiative that symbolizes India’s developmental aspirations. A participant in the UK noted that the initiative generated a collective enthusiasm and urged for broader participation in the years ahead. Such involvement from younger generations highlights the growing importance of people-to-people connections in advancing public diplomacy.





The event was interlinked with major national pledges and projects. Participants took the Viksit Bharat Pledge and the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Pledge, affirming their solidarity with India’s self-reliance and growth goals. Many also engaged in the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” plantation drive, which wove environmental sustainability into the spirit of service. These additional components ensured that the run was not just a sporting event, but part of a wider civic movement.





The global run was connected to the MY Bharat portal, which provides youth with volunteering opportunities, experiential learning programs, and skill development initiatives. This ensured that involvement in the event extended beyond the symbolic run, integrating participants into ongoing projects that can sustain momentum over the coming years.





Indian Missions globally played the central role in organising the event by partnering with diaspora groups, cultural organisations, schools, and local authorities. Several venues saw local dignitaries and leaders inaugurating the event as Chief Guests, lending further visibility to India’s growing influence and achievements.





The unprecedented scale of the Viksit Bharat Run demonstrated the strength of the Indian diaspora and its willingness to engage in India’s developmental narrative. By combining fitness, civic service, environmental consciousness, and international collaboration, the initiative reinforced India’s image as a nation striving for inclusive growth while nurturing strong ties with global communities.





Based On ANI Report







