



Kota Harinarayana, the principal designer of India’s Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS, has emphasised that India should avoid purchasing foreign fighter aircraft such as Russia’s Su-57 and instead fully commit to the path of Atmanirbharta (Self-Reliance) in defence aviation. In a recent interaction, he made it clear that dependence on external suppliers, whether from Russia, the United States, or Europe, will not serve India’s long-term strategic interests.





Push For Indigenous Development





According to Harinarayana, India possesses the design capability, technical knowledge, and industrial ecosystem to develop world-class combat platforms. Buying from abroad, he argued, not only drains financial resources but also creates dependency on the supplier nation for spares, upgrades, and lifecycle support. Instead, India should focus on scaling up its indigenous programs to ensure autonomy in critical aerospace technologies.





AMCA As The Future Backbone





Highlighting the upcoming Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), Harinarayana stressed that India’s stealth fighter project is well on track and will provide the nation with a fifth-generation platform tailored to its operational requirements. He noted that the AMCA will incorporate cutting-edge stealth design, advanced avionics, indigenous weapons, and eventually indigenous engines, giving the Indian Air Force a truly indigenous solution for future air combat needs.





Lessons From The MiG-21 Legacy





Harinarayana also reflected on the importance of the MiG-21, calling it a jewel in aviation history. Operated by 51 countries worldwide, the MiG-21 showcased how a robust fighter design can achieve global adaptability and serve multiple air forces for decades. For India, it was not only a combat workhorse but also a platform that significantly boosted indigenous aerospace knowledge by exposing generations of pilots, engineers, and designers to frontline jet fighter technology.





Strategic Rationale For Self-Reliance





By rejecting the procurement of foreign jets like the Su-57, Harinarayana underlined a broader strategic logic: true sovereignty in defence requires being self-reliant in critical technologies. Imported platforms often come with restrictions on technology transfer and limitations on modifications, which hinders India’s ability to adapt to evolving needs. Self-developed systems, on the other hand, ensure complete control, foster skills within the domestic industry, and create opportunities for exports.





Long-Term Vision For Indian Aviation





Harinarayana’s perspective aligns with India’s current government emphasis on indigenous defence manufacturing. The TEJAS success story has proven that India can design and produce advanced fighters on its own, despite early delays. Now, with AMCA on the horizon and supporting projects such as the Twin Engine Deck-Based Fighter (TEDBF) for the Navy and indigenous drones, India has a clear roadmap toward building a self-sufficient aerospace ecosystem.





Based On Republic World Video Report







