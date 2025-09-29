



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has secured an additional order for 97 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS MK-1A, valued at ₹62,370 crore. This comes on top of the earlier ₹48,000 crore contract for 83 aircraft signed in 2021, bringing the Indian Air Force’s eventual fleet strength of MK-1A fighters to 180, said Dr. DK Sunil MD of HAL in an interview with The Indian Express.





HAL Chairman and Managing Director DK Sunil hailed the deal as a “vote of confidence” in HAL’s capability and emphasised the importance of maintaining continuous production orders to sustain aerospace supply chains globally.





Despite delays in handing over the first batch of 83 TEJAS MK-1As, HAL asserts deliveries are on track to speed up. Sunil confirmed that 10 airframes have already been built and tested, with more ready. By the end of FY-26, HAL aims to deliver 12 aircraft, contingent on the arrival of GE F404 engines. To meet growing demand, HAL has expanded its production infrastructure, adding a third assembly line in Nashik and creating a fourth in collaboration with private industry partners.





The TEJAS MK-1A is powered by the GE F404 engine, which Sunil praised as “wonderful and reliable.” He highlighted risks linked to supply chain disruptions, citing GE’s past decision to halt F404 production due to low orders. To avoid such setbacks, he stressed the importance of consistent contracts.





The latest order includes 113 F404 engines, worth over $1 billion. GE is expected to supply 12 engines by March 2026, enabling HAL to meet its delivery commitments of 12 jets within the current financial year.





The TEJAS MK-1A will carry both indigenous and international weapon systems. Key planned integrations include the Astra Beyond Visual Range (BVR) air-to-air missile and MBDA’s ASRAAM. This diversification of armaments is intended to boost combat flexibility and self-reliance in weapons systems.





HAL officials underscored steady progress on the TEJAS MK-2 program. The aircraft is scheduled to conduct its first flight by early 2027, with certification and production anticipated around 2030–31. Unlike the MK-1A, the MK-2 will field a more powerful GE F414 engine, providing enhanced thrust and endurance. It will also incorporate DRDO’s indigenous Uttam AESA radar and self-protection electronic warfare suites, marking a key step toward technological sovereignty.





Negotiations with GE for technology transfer of the F414 engine are ongoing, though Sunil acknowledged certain restrictions imposed under U.S. regulations. HAL is moving carefully in talks to ensure complete clarity and avoid later complications in the program. Simultaneously, India is hedging its risks by building partnerships with other global engine developers.





HAL and Safran of France are jointly working on the development of a 120 kN thrust-class engine for India’s fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). This collaboration is expected to offer India greater independence from reliance on U.S. suppliers in the future. Alongside, HAL is independently developing smaller indigenous engines to strengthen national aerospace capabilities across multiple platforms.





Dr. Sunil emphasised that continuous large-scale orders not only sustain HAL operations but also secure the participation of numerous domestic and global aerospace suppliers, both large firms and MSMEs. The TEJAS MK-1A and MK-2 programs underpin a vast industrial ecosystem, ensuring skill development, economic opportunities, and technology infusion into India’s aviation sector.





