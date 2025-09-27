



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has overcome a challenging path over more than forty years, transforming from a struggling research entity to a cornerstone of India’s defence infrastructure. Facing persistent denial regimes, international sanctions, and strict technology controls, DRDO’s progress relied on the nation's resolve and the dedication of its scientists and industry partners.





DRDO-developed systems now play a direct role in frontline military operations. Notably, technologies developed by DRDO were pivotal during Operation Sindoor—India’s recent campaign targeting terrorist infrastructure inside Pakistan—where indigenous platforms helped neutralise enemy assets and strengthen border security.





Indian armed forces successfully utilised technologies such as the Akash missile system, BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, and innovative anti-drone solutions, effectively countering Pakistani aggression and defending vital assets. These deployments highlight DRDO’s capability to address evolving threats, including drone warfare, with advanced indigenous solutions.





DRDO’s mission now spans underwater, maritime, terrestrial, aerial, space, and cyber domains, driving India toward defence self-reliance. The organisation increasingly prioritises minimal reliance on imports, aiming for indigenous manufacturing at scale and enabling India’s transition from an importer to a growing exporter of defence equipment.





Over sixty years, DRDO has delivered an impressive array of equipment that includes advanced missiles, fighter aircraft, radars, directed-energy weapons, and underwater sensors. Its institutional presence covers more than fifty laboratories and centres staffed by around thirty thousand scientists, engineers, and support personnel.





The 1980s saw a transformative leap for DRDO with the launch of the Integrated Guided Missile Development Program (IGMDP), pioneered by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. This initiative resulted in the creation of the Agni and Prithvi series, Akash surface-to-air missiles, Nag antitank missiles, and the Trishul quick-response system—establishing a new era in indigenous deterrence capability.





Parallel progress in aeronautics led to major breakthroughs such as the TEJAS light combat aircraft, a symbol of Indian engineering prowess that achieved full operational clearance, entered squadron service, and modernised the Indian Air Force fleet with a multirole fighter built entirely on Indian soil.





Supporting projects including the Netra Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) system and a portfolio of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have enhanced the surveillance, control, and operational flexibility of the Indian Air Force. These achievements reflect DRDO’s expanding focus across key domains and underline its vital role in securing India’s technological sovereignty.





