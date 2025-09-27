

Responding to Erdogan’s comments during the 80th session of the UNGA, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that New Delhi’s approach to Kashmir remains unchanged.

He reinforced that there is no role for third-party mediation in matters between India and Pakistan. “Our stand on the Kashmir issue is very clear, there has been no change in it. As far as mediation is concerned, there too, there is no need for any third party,” Jaiswal categorically stated.





In his UNGA address, Erdogan noted Turkey’s “satisfaction” with the ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan while urging that the Kashmir issue be resolved on the basis of UN resolutions through dialogue. The remarks were in line with Ankara’s prior support for Islamabad, including Erdogan’s earlier expressions of solidarity with Pakistan, which had previously drawn sharp rebuttals from India.





India’s response was swift and unambiguous. Jaiswal said: “We reject such objectionable comments on matters that are internal to India. We have lodged a strong protest with the Turkish ambassador.” He added that such unsolicited remarks undermine India’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and are therefore unacceptable.





The MEA further underlined that the real challenge in Jammu and Kashmir arises from Pakistan’s conduct, particularly its reliance on cross-border terrorism. Jaiswal underscored that it would have been more appropriate for Erdogan to acknowledge Pakistan’s role in fostering instability in the region rather than commenting on India’s internal affairs. He stressed that Pakistan’s persistent policy of sponsoring terror continues to be the biggest threat to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.





Interestingly, India’s rebuttal to Turkey’s stance came amid parallel developments at the UNGA. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held discussions with his Cypriot counterpart, where India reaffirmed its support for a comprehensive and lasting settlement in North Cyprus, consistent with the UN framework. The contrast highlighted India’s principled approach of supporting multilateral efforts where appropriate while firmly rejecting outside interference in its internal matters.





On the sidelines of the UNGA, Jaishankar also met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The two leaders discussed enhancing India-US cooperation across multiple domains, including trade, energy, critical minerals, and security. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific under the Quad framework. This reaffirmation of ties underscored India’s increasing alignment with key global partners to counter emerging geopolitical challenges.





India’s sharp response also carries a security dimension given Ankara’s deepening defence ties with Islamabad. Reports have indicated that Turkish-made drones were supplied to Pakistan and deployed during military operations against Indian forces, including during Operation Sindoor, India’s counter-terror campaign.





This growing Ankara-Islamabad convergence continues to contribute to rising tensions, further complicating South Asia’s strategic environment.





By rejecting Erdogan’s remarks firmly while simultaneously bolstering diplomatic engagements with the US and Cyprus, New Delhi conveyed a dual message. Domestically, it reaffirmed sovereignty and territorial integrity, while internationally, it projected itself as a responsible actor committed to rules-based order, strategic partnerships, and multilateral cooperation on global challenges.





Based On ANI Report







