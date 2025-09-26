



The call by Danish Ambassador Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen for the conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement reflects Denmark’s strong diplomatic push to build a closer economic partnership between New Delhi and Brussels.





Terming the agreement a “win-win,” Kristensen highlighted that both India and the European Union would derive substantial benefits from enhanced trade linkages and deeper economic integration. His remarks underscore a renewed momentum in ongoing negotiations, which have seen both sides express readiness to make progress.





Kristensen stressed that the FTA requires flexibility and compromise from both parties to move toward a successful conclusion. Given the size and dynamism of India’s market and the economic strength of the EU as a bloc, the agreement is expected to open up opportunities in multiple sectors while reducing trade barriers. For Denmark specifically, as a member of the EU, such an agreement would create avenues for expanding business linkages with India’s rapidly growing industries.





Beyond trade, the Ambassador emphasised that bilateral ties between India and Denmark are currently at their strongest level, owing to the Green Strategic Partnership launched in 2020. This framework forms the cornerstone of relations, with a sustained focus on renewable energy cooperation, water management, sustainable urban development, and low-carbon growth. According to Kristensen, the partnership has matured into a model of climate-focused collaboration and is likely to expand further in the coming years.





Looking to the future, Kristensen outlined a roadmap that doubles down on already existing clean energy and climate initiatives while exploring newer areas. Sectors such as environment-friendly technologies, circular economy practices, and urban sustainability are expected to be areas of shared focus. Both nations view climate action not only as a moral obligation but also as an opportunity to drive innovation and economic growth.





Denmark, with its global leadership in green technologies, sees India as a crucial partner in scaling up sustainable solutions to meet the challenges of climate change. India, for its part, is pursuing ambitious renewable energy goals, and the partnership provides access to advanced technology and best practices from Europe.





Kristensen remarked that the intention is to broaden this cooperation meaningfully within the next year, ensuring that green priorities receive additional emphasis under the bilateral framework.





The timing of Kristensen’s comments is particularly significant as India and the EU are actively discussing the contours of the proposed FTA.





While past negotiations have faced hurdles over issues such as tariff reductions, intellectual property rights, and market access, the current geopolitical and economic climate offers a new impetus for collaboration. Both sides have indicated greater willingness to find common ground, which could accelerate progress.





The Ambassador’s remarks signal both optimism and urgency. The convergence of India’s growing role in global trade and Denmark’s push for climate cooperation provides a strong foundation for expanding economic and strategic engagements. If concluded, the India-EU FTA, supported strongly by Denmark, would align with broader goals of sustainable development while simultaneously enhancing trade and investment flows across key sectors.





Based On ANI Report







