



The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has, on 24th September 2025, approved the extension of service of General Anil Chauhan as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) who shall also function as Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Military Affairs, up to 30th May 2026, or until further orders. General Chauhan was appointed as CDS on 28th September 2022.





General Chauhan was commissioned in the Indian Army in 1981 and has had a distinguished and illustrious career with key command & staff appointments. Gen Chauhan was awarded with Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal for his exemplary services to the Indian Army.





