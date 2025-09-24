

The Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force will jointly conduct Exercise ‘Cold Start’ in the first week of October in Madhya Pradesh. Officials described the drill as the biggest of its kind since Operation Sindoor, underlining the growing strategic importance of drones and counter-drone systems in both offensive and defensive combat. The focus will be on evaluating operational readiness against evolving unmanned aerial threats that increasingly dominate the modern battlefield.

Lessons From Operation Sindoor

During Operation Sindoor, counter-drone and GPS-jamming systems proved effective in neutralising adversary UAV threats, ensuring zero damage from hostile drones. However, senior defence officials cautioned that adversaries—particularly Pakistan—had observed India’s capabilities and are adapting their strategies. This makes the upcoming exercise not only a rehearsal for existing systems but also a platform for innovating and deploying next-generation countermeasures tailored to emerging challenges.





Strategic Objectives of Cold Start





The core aim of Cold Start is to test multiple layers of India’s air defence architecture against diverse drone threats, ranging from small commercial quadcopters to long-endurance armed UAVs.





The drill will also involve:





Detection of drones in complex electromagnetic spectra. Rapid classification and decision-making using AI-driven systems. Precision countermeasures to minimise collateral damage. Seamless integration with existing air defence assets such as Akash Prime, Sudarshan Chakra intercept systems, and electronic warfare platforms.





In addition to the armed forces, industry partners, defence research agencies, and academic institutions will participate in the exercise. This reflects a shift in India’s defence strategy, where military preparedness is increasingly intertwined with indigenous innovation and civilian sector involvement. The collaboration will allow real-time stress testing of newly developed systems, ranging from laser-based drones neutralisers to AI-enabled radar suites.





The Sudarshan Chakra Vision





Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, emphasised that India’s future vision is rooted in the concept of an integrated and layered defence system, the Sudarshan Chakra, capable of countering drones, UAVs, hypersonic missiles, and potentially even space-based threats. He highlighted that anti-drone systems are no longer only military assets but must also address threats from criminal or terrorist groups who are increasingly accessing UAV technology.





The Race For Counter-Drone Superiority





Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Operations), Rakesh Sinha, described the contest between drone innovation and counter-drone measures as a defining element of future warfare. He stressed that precision detection, identification, and proportionate engagement strategies will prove decisive. To gain a strategic edge, India must continuously update systems capable of scaling across diverse theatres and operational conditions.





He specifically underlined:





Use of AI and machine learning for rapid response. Scalable solutions adaptable to both peace and wartime settings. Minimisation of collateral damage through smart targeting.





Cold Start will serve as a comprehensive test bed for India to validate its indigenous counter-drone ecosystem in a realistic combat setting. With Pakistan and China aggressively modernising their UAV and swarm-drone arsenals, India’s ability to stay ahead in this domain is increasingly linked to maintaining regional air dominance. The exercise is expected to influence procurement decisions, accelerate indigenous R&D, and refine India’s integrated air defence doctrine.





