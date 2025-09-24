



Germany has extended an open invitation to highly skilled Indian professionals at a time when the United States is tightening its H-1B visa regime. German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann highlighted that Germany’s migration policies provide a stable, predictable, and long-term framework, unlike the abrupt, protectionist shifts currently taking place in the US.





Ackermann underlined that Indians form one of the most successful professional communities in Germany. Data cited by him shows that the average Indian worker in Germany earns more than the average German, reflecting not only strong career opportunities but also the high impact of Indian professionals on Germany’s economy and social welfare system.





The ambassador emphasised that Germany offers major job openings across IT, management, science, and technology sectors. He likened German immigration laws to the efficiency and predictability of German engineering, stressing that the framework avoids sudden disruptions. This contrasts sharply with the unpredictability surrounding US work visas, which have become subject to fluctuating political agendas.





The statement comes shortly after US President Donald Trump’s administration announced a dramatic increase in H-1B visa fees to USD 1,00,000 per application. Analysts argue that this is part of a broader protectionist push that increasingly targets India, especially its services exports in the IT sector, which account for nearly USD 190 billion annually.





A recent report by Systematix Research noted that this move represents an extension of Trump’s broader trade confrontation with India. It warned that restrictions on Indian workers in the US could severely disrupt India’s services export sector, which relies heavily on global demand for IT and technology expertise.





The White House, however, has defended the decision, insisting that the H-1B program contributed to wage suppression and job displacement among American workers. Citing official statistics, the administration pointed out that the number of foreign STEM workers in the US more than doubled from 1.2 million in 2000 to 2.5 million in 2019, while overall STEM employment increased by only 44.5 percent in that period.





In this context, Germany appears to be positioning itself as a more attractive, stable alternative for Indian talent. With its demand for skilled labour rising due to demographic shifts and a strong high-tech economy, Germany is directly appealing to skilled Indians—especially those affected by stricter US immigration barriers.





The opportunity may accelerate a shift in global mobility of Indian professionals from the US-centric model toward Europe, with Germany emerging as a key destination.





Based On ANI Report







