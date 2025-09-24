



Indian Air Force Group Captain Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, one of the four astronauts shortlisted for the Gaganyaan programme, has confirmed that training for the mission is progressing with "full energy." Speaking to reporters, he expressed gratitude to the Indian government, ISRO, and the Air Force for selecting and preparing the astronaut crew.





The four-member team—Group Captains Prashanth Nair, Angad Pratap, Ajit Krishnan, and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla—underwent extensive physical, technical, and simulation training to prepare for various mission stages, including launch, orbital operations, and re-entry.





According to Nair, India is targeting 2027 to send its first astronaut into space aboard an indigenous capsule launched from Indian soil. The program will first carry out multiple uncrewed test missions before human flights.





One of the critical steps will involve the flight of “Vyommitra,” an AI-enabled half-humanoid robot, which will act as a precursor to human-crewed missions. These test flights will validate life-support systems, crew module safety, and re-entry procedures to ensure astronaut security.





The Gaganyaan program is being implemented mainly between Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru. Thiruvananthapuram hosts important ISRO facilities like the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), where key aspects of the crew module and abort systems are being developed. Bengaluru is home to ISRO’s Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC), which coordinates astronaut training, mission simulations, and development of crew support modules. This regional focus indicates the programme’s strong reliance on India’s established aerospace hubs.





The crew’s training includes advanced coursework in spacecraft systems, survival techniques, micro-gravity adaptation, and orbital manoeuvring procedures. High-G centrifuge tests, neutral buoyancy exercises simulating weightlessness, and technical training in spacecraft controls form an integral part of their preparation. Additionally, joint training abroad has provided them with essential exposure to international best practices, while Indian defence and research institutions are contributing to indigenous capability building.





During his interaction with schoolchildren in Thiruvananthapuram, Group Captain Nair described the experience as deeply enriching. He emphasised building awareness among students about India’s human spaceflight efforts and highlighted the importance of scientific curiosity and discipline in pursuing space science. Initiatives like these aim to inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers, and astronauts, ensuring continuity in India’s space vision.





The Gaganyaan mission represents not only a technological milestone but also a strategic one for India’s global stature. Once executed, India will join the ranks of a select few nations—currently the US, Russia, and China—with independent human spaceflight capability.





Beyond prestige, the mission will advance indigenous capabilities in life-support systems, crew safety engineering, and space medicine. These will serve as a foundation for India’s long-term ambitions, including a space station by the 2030s and participation in international lunar collaborations.





